BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD rebounds to flat, yen recovers part of its plunge

March 28 (Reuters) - The dollar index rallied on Monday, coming close to the pandemic recovery peak it hit in March as upwardly spiraling USD/JPY briefly breached 125, but the U.S. currency later trimmed those gains in sympathy with Treasury yields, which pulled back sharply after rising to their highest in nearly three years.

USD/JPY surged toward its 125.86 EBS peak from 2015 after multiple BOJ interventions in the bond market to prevent 10-year JGB yields from rising above its 25bp cap , thus increasing QE in contrast to the Fed, which has signaled potentially rapid rate rises and balance sheet reduction.

Markets have priced in Fed rate hikes of more than 200 bps by year-end, and perhaps another 100 bps in 2023, with no expectation of BOJ rate hikes. Fed hike pricing has started to invert the yield curve between 3- and 10-year tenors, but not the more recession suggestive 3-month to 2-year spread .

USD/JPY was up 1.2%, but well off the 125.105 Monday peak and likely to find good demand ahead of last week's 122.44 highs.

Prices are now well above the inverted head-and-shoulders neckline from 1998, and a breakout above the 125.86 2015 highs would point to major retracement of the 1971 to 2011's free-float collapse .

Monday's 10-year Treasury yield high at 2.55% is close to the downtrend line from 2007, 55-month moving average and 76.4% Fibo of the 2018-20 plunge, so a natural spot for shorts to book profits and buyers to dip their toes in again.

EUR/USD was flat after its earlier drop to 1.0945 by the 1.0948 on-close pivot point, but still below the converging 10- and 21-DMAs, with 1.0800 back in focus .

ECB rate hike pricing for 2023 increased to 60bp, but 2-year Bund-Treasury yield spreads still inched to a new trend low of -2.44%.

The dollar was dented and euro helped by a drop in oil prices, supposedly on weaker China demand due to lockdowns . But Danish nat gas prices were up 10% versus a 1% drop in U.S. nat gas.

The Kremlin's demand that Russian gas exports be paid for in roubles is still creating tension in that market.

Sterling was down 0.77% and eyeing 2022's lows as Fed rate hike expectations have surpassed the BoE even though the UK started tightening first. The Fed is priced to raise rates about 120bp more than the BoE between now and year-end .

The Australian and Canadian dollars were down 0.28% and 0.57%, with Canada a little more exposed to falling oil and Aussie sought for nat gas and metals, partly to replace lost exports due to the crisis in Ukraine. Both currencies are a bit overbought and nearing resistance against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin and ether extended their March gains, with both nearing 200-DMAs they broke below in early January.

Tuesday's highlights are March Conference Board consumer confidence and February JOLTS. The week's main focus is quarter-end flows into Friday's U.S. employment and ISM reports.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

