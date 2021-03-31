BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD rebounds from near 5-month lows in quarter-end pruning

March 31 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped on Friday, shedding early gains after rising to its strongest in nearly five months as traders took quarter-end profits on a 3.9% rise during the period .

Gearing up for a major end-week U.S. jobs report along with a liquidity sapping holiday, period-end position-squaring flows sent Treasury yields lower, which weighed on the dollar.

Euro zone government debt yields retreated faster than Treasury yields amid increased ECB purchases and President Christine Lagarde's warning to bond sellers .

But record highs in S&Ps, a sell-the-news response to a strong ADP report and period-end consolidation of the EUR/USD's 3% March slide outweighed the modest drop in 10-year Bund-Treasury yield spreads.

Nonetheless, the ongoing disparity between the U.S. and EU vaccination and fiscal stimulus efforts suggests rising Treasury yields will out-pace euro zone debt, particularly with the ECB working against higher yields in the region.

And if Friday's U.S. employment report and upcoming March ISM releases reaffirm the rapid U.S. recovery, the EUR/USD is likely to retreat to its November and September lows near 1.1600 .

The dollar index would similarly have its November and September highs, by last March's low, in the 94.00s on the agenda before a substantial correction occurs .

Sterling rebounded off the base of the daily cloud it's been inside for six straight sessions, but was halted at 1.3814 by the daily tenkan.

The prospect of Britain's scheduled reductions in lockdowns in April on top of it's rapid vaccination program, particularly versus the EU's lagging jabs and crisis-level infections and hospitalizations in France are giving cable bulls and EUR/GBP bears hope .

USD/JPY surged early to 1-year highs of 110.97 but backed off with the pullback in 10-year Treasury-JGB yields spreads.

After a 4.3% March advance, USD/JPY oscillators are heavily overbought and specs have gone from deeply net short to their most long in a year. Nonetheless, there are very attractive technical targets near 2020's 112.23 peak that could be reached before a meaningful correction unfolds.

AUD/USD gained within Tuesday's range and above the duel March-February bottoms at 0.7564.

The IMF said the dollar share of global FX reserves hit its lowest in 25 years in Q4 . That data's a bit dated now, but the FX market remains on watch for any inflation or dollar weakening fallout from repeated U.S. deficit spending stimulus programs, including President Joe Biden's long-term infrastructure proposal .

Most EM currencies rallied amid record highs in the S&P 500, slightly lower Treasury yields and the dollar's intraday setback.

Thursday brings weekly jobless claims and ISM manufacturing.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

