BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD rebounds from initial post-Fed spike lower

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The dollar whipsawed on Wednesday, initially spiking higher after the Fed doubled the pace of stimulus reduction and policymakers projected six rate hikes over the next two years , then softening as risk rallied after Fed Chair Jerome Powell promised a gradual approach to tightening.

Powell told a post-meeting news conference that he expected full employment to be achieved next year and still foresaw keeping rates at zero until that policy goal was met. But he said subsequent policy firming would be done at a gradual pace, even though there was a real risk that inflation may be more persistent.

Markets moved up pricing for the first Fed rate hike to April after the Fed announcements, versus May or June before the meeting. The jobless rate downtrend is currently on track to hit pre-pandemic lows by April.

The unanimous decision to double the pace of tapering signals strong momentum toward the next tightening cycle and higher short-term yields that will, over time, support the dollar versus negative policy rates from the ECB and BOJ that aren't seen rising next year.

Ahead of the Fed, the dollar briefly dipped versus the euro and yen after unexpectedly weak U.S. retail sales, with the control group down 0.1% month-on-month after October was revised up to 1.8% from 1.6% .

November's sales weakness was largely dismissed as a correction from strong increases the preceding three months that likely reflected front-loading of holiday purchases to avoid supply shortages.

U.S. GDP estimates for Q4 are likely to be trimmed slightly due to the sales data, but growth is expected in the high upper single digits, so not a reason for the Fed to reconsider reducing stimulus.

EUR/USD was last up 0.3%, rebounding after hitting its lowest since Nov. 26, the day the Omicron risk-off news hit markets. November's 1.1186 trend lows are the next major support.

USD/JPY gained 0.4%, and passed December's prior 113.955 EBS high and the pivotal daily kijun and weekly tenkan lines at 114.03. The move up was helped by stocks rising post-Fed and by BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda earlier reaffirming the central bank's ultra-accommodative policy that favors a weaker yen .

A close above 114.03 would reaffirm the broader pandemic recovery and target the 115.525 November peak on EBS.

Risk-sensitive GBP/USD rose 0.2%, but nearly retested December's 1.31615 trend lows after the Fed announcement.

Sterling was boosted in early London trading by above-forecast UK inflation that tipped pricing back in favor of a 15bp BoE rate hike Thursday.

Sterling's key support at last week's 1.31615 lows is by twin pandemic recovery Fibos.

Early December global PMIs are out Thursday into the ECB and BoE meetings, but the risk-on response to the Fed is the main driver.

