BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD rebounds from 1.09 as Ukraine crisis risk retreats

March 14 (Reuters) - The dollar index weakened on Monday as the euro benefited from hopeful comments from Russian and Ukrainian negotiators, which allowed investors to trim crisis hedges and EUR/USD to work off oversold readings.

EUR/USD started the week dropping just below Friday's trough to 1.0900 on EBS before it rebounded to the 10-day moving average just below 1.1000, as energy and other commodity prices retreated and European equity indexes outperformed U.S. and Chinese stocks, the latter hurt by major Chinese COVID lockdowns .

German fiscal stimulus plans meant to deal with Ukraine crisis fallout added to the euro-positive vibe.

EUR/USD was up 0.5%, still working off last week's extremely oversold conditions and consolidating of the drop in Bund-Treasury yield spreads, but prices remain well below Friday's 1.1043 highs and Thursday's 1.1122 recovery high by January's lows.

The bigger hurdle is 1.11505, the daily kijun and weekly tenkan. While below there, and without progress on ending the Ukraine conflict, 2020's low and the 161.8% Fibo off 2021's top at 1.0636/60 remain in play .

Though the ECB last week hastened the path toward ending asset purchases and eventually hiking rates, the market is pricing 173bp of Fed hikes and only 49bp of ECB hikes by year-end.

Fed expectations were further underpinned by a New York Fed survey, which showed consumers' one-year inflation expectations returned to record highs and that they expected to spend a lot more on food, gas and rent .

USD/JPY was up 0.65%, extending last week's breakout to five-year highs on rising Treasury-JGB yields spreads and unwinding of yen haven trades.

Divergence between the tightening Fed and static BOJ has lifted 2-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads to 1.85%, their highest since November 2019.

Prices have become overbought on the approach to major resistance by the December 2016 peak at 118.66 and other nearby technical targets, posing some risk of a correction if not cleared on the initial test .

COVID-related lockdowns in China also present production and sales issues for Japanese companies, that as the yuan fell to its weakest in a month .

Sterling was down 0.15%, unable to join the euro's relief rally, instead languishing just above 1.3000 after last week's break below key supports ahead of the Fed and BoE meetings this week .

The Australian and Canadian dollars fell 1.2% and 0.6%, respectively, as commodity prices gave back more of their crisis-driven gains, and with strong Canadian jobs data Friday bolstering pricing for an additional 163bp of BoC rate hikes this year.

Bitcoin and ether were up 2% and 0.3%, respectively, struggling to gain traction as Treasury and Bund yields rise.

Tuesday brings what are expected to be dour German ZEW readings for March, a 0.9% rise in U.S. PPI and bounce in the Empire state Manufacturing index, though all eyes are on Wednesday's U.S. retail sales and Fed meeting.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

