BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD rebounds, but risk recovery still tentative

Feb 15 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell on Tuesday after Russia said it's moving some of its troops away from the Ukrainian border , allowing tentative relief to lift the euro on a broad front, though investors will be eager to see further evidence of de-escalation.

The EUR/USD still faces headwinds from falling 10-year Bund-Treasury yield spreads and Fed-ECB divergence.

Though shorter-term U.S. yields backed off amid yield curve steepening trades, January PPI and the internals of the New York Fed's Empire State manufacturing data for February indicated U.S. inflation is intensifying , keeping pressure on the Fed to start raising rates with gusto.

A modest rise in implied 2022 Euribor yields versus fed funds futures was largely a correction due to the pullback in European geopolitical risk pricing, which remains tentative, but the Fed is priced to raise rates 161bp by year-end, the ECB 51bp and the BOJ none.

EUR/USD was up 0.46% and close to Monday's 1.1369 high on EBS. Monday's 1.1280 low took prices back down to where they were just before the hawkish Feb. 3 ECB meeting.

The ability of EUR/USD to recover from the post-Fed thrashing and stellar U.S. payrolls data shows some tenacity, but further gains may require risk remain cooperative amid the Fed-ECB policy divergence .

USD/JPY was up 0.08%, supported by the reduction in risk-aversion that had boosted the haven yen Friday, and to a lesser extent on further inflationary U.S. data.

The key for the reaffirmed USD/JPY uptrend since the Feb. 2 payrolls beat is clearing the January-February double-top at 116.355/34, a task made more difficult by 10- and 21-week Bolli resistance nearby .

Sterling was up 0.04%, continuing its choppy consolidation largely above the 100-day moving average and daily cloud, with the BoE and Fed seen roughly raising rates by the same amount by year-end.

EUR/GBP was up 0.4% on the euro's Russia relief rebound.

The Australian dollar was up 0.34% in sympathy with the broader rebound in risk taking, but falling commodity prices limited moves in the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso.

Bitcoin and ether were up roughly 4% and 6% with risk back on.

Wednesday's focus, beyond the latest Ukraine-related headlines, is on U.S. retail sales, forecast up 2.0% after a 1.9% drop in December. That's followed by industrial production and Fed minutes. Key will be whether further Fed rate hike pricing issues from these events and supports the dollar.

