BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD rebound to recent range top on Ukraine looks hopeful

March 29 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rebounded on glimmers of hope in Ukraine-Russia talks that sent Treasury yields, oil and the dollar more broadly lower, but the rebound was capped at its mid-March range top as the conflict remains far from resolved .

Data showing the number of U.S. job openings remains near record highs also tempered EUR/USD.

Markets now price in roughly 210 bps of Fed hikes by year-end versus 62 bps by the ECB. Tuesday's EUR/USD rebound from 1.0969 to 1.1137, which was the March 17 range top as well, came on only about a 1 bp rise in 2-year Bund-Treasury yield spreads.

But 10-year spreads rebounded 16bp since Friday's close amid 2-10 year Treasury yield curve flattening from 25 bps last week to inverting by less than 1 bp on Tuesday.

That inversion raises some concern about how the economy will handle Fed tightening, including balance sheet rundown, inflation and falling real earnings.

Historically, though, the key recession warnings come from 3-month yields overtaking 2-year yields -- a spread now still steep at 1.8%.

EUR/USD was up 0.9%, but back below the kijun at 1.10865 and the 1.1137 double-top. Prices haven't closed above the kijun since Feb. 22, two days before the invasion of Ukraine.

The 50% Fibo of the February-March slide at 1.11505 is by the upper 21-day Bolli that's in play with prices set to close above the 21-day moving average at 1.1006.

If a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine were to emerge, EUR/USD would be on a stronger footing.

USD/JPY fell 0.9%, extending its correction from Monday's 125.105 EBS pandemic recovery peak, as Treasury yields and oil retreated and longs booked some profits.

Prices reached their most overbought since 2001 and Monday's trend high limited upside with of 2015's 125.86 peak, highest price since 2002, nearby.

Tuesday's 121.975 low attracted buyers before breaching the uptrend line from early March and the daily tenkan at 121.77/74.

The pullback got a nudge lower from U.S. and Japanese officials reaffirming that excess FX volatility was undesirable, but there's no sign of the BOJ will offer the yen any support as it resumes QE to keep 10-year JGB yields below its 25 bp policy cap .

Sterling was down 0.1%, with early gains rejected ahead of the 10-DMA and then flushed lower by the 1% rise in EUR/GBP on Ukraine hopes. That amid waning BoE rate hike pricing, last at 132 bps from now until year-end.

The Australian and Canadian dollars were roughly unchanged amid the pullback in oil and other commodities offsetting the broader dollar index drop of 0.58%.

Bitcoin and ether were firm, both probing key 200-DMA resistance they tumbled below at the turn of the year.

ADP is Wednesday's top U.S. release, though Friday's employment report is the benchmark. Thursday features personal income, consumption and PCE, along with jobless claims.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

