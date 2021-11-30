BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD rebound rejected after hawkish Powell testimony

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The dollar index rallied back from most of its early losses on Tuesday after hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who said it was time to retire the "transitory" description of inflation and consider accelerating its tapering of asset purchases at the upcoming FOMC meeting .

The comments erased earlier losses in short-dated Treasury yields and pushed interest rate futures lower, providing rates fuel for the dollar and reversing the U.S. currency's earlier losses versus the euro, yen and sterling caused by to Omicron fears . But the dollar and Treasury yields slipped again later in the session.

Powell's testimony appeared at odds with market perceptions that the Omicron threat could make the Fed more cautious about faster policy normalization it had been recently suggesting.

The Fed chair said the new COVID variant could increase supply chain disruptions, thus adding to inflationary pressures.

Markets priced back in a high probability of the Fed's first rate hike coming in June, while 10-year Treasury yields rebounded after holding key support by November's lows and the 100-day moving average.

In contrast, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said the ECB is likely to keep buying bonds through 2022 and could resume the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme if needed .

Adding momentum to EUR/USD's midday tumble, Germany is planning for potentially more aggressive pandemic restrictions .

EUR/USD recovered a good portion of its midday dive, with a 0.15% gain heading toward the close, in part because Treasury yields had fallen much further than Bund yields earlier, with 10-year Treasury yields still down roughly 8bp after Powell's appearance amid curve flattening.

EUR/USD's 1.1387 high Tuesday faltered ahead of the 21-day moving average.

The dollar may be less constrained by the Fed's full employment mandate, as Powell said he was very surprised that it was taking so long to get the labor force participation rate back near pre-pandemic levels .

USD/JPY fell 0.33%, after a recovery from early risk-off losses that boosted the haven yen and sent Treasury-JGB yields lower faded in late trading. Some key supports were breached but a close above 112.93, the 38.2% Fibo of the August-November rise, could lend some stability. Below there would target supports at 112.08-12.

Sterling fell 0.33%, breaking further below the 100-WMA and weekly cloud base to new 11-month lows, but held above twin Fibo supports at 1.3166/62 .

A 15bp rate hike at the BoE's Dec. 16 meeting is down to a coin toss. Policymaker Catherine Mann said the Omicron variant could hit demand, but might not slow inflation, while it was too early to talk about rate hikes .

AUD/USD fell 0.38% to its lowest in a year, finding support just above the 38.2% Fibo of the 2020-21 pandemic rally at 0.7053, though still at risk if an Omicron exacerbated pandemic wave in the northern hemisphere clobbers demand and risk-taking.

The dollar was broadly higher against high-beta and emerging market currencies as oil and other commodities tumbled.

Ether managed more than 5% gains, while the more speculative, if bigger, bitcoin was little changed amid global risk-off flows.

Wednesday features ADP private payroll, ahead of Friday's U.S. employment report, as well as ISM manufacturing for November and the Fed's beige book.

