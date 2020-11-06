BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD rally slows for US payrolls, election speed bump

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Friday, wrapping up its worst week since March, as markets attempted to position for an uncertain political future three days after still unsettled U.S. elections .

Unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs data -- which lifted Treasury yields -- and profit-taking ahead of a weekend that could produce vote counting news, tempered the dollar's fall.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the non-farm payrolls report indicated a smaller COVID-19 relief bill would be appropriate, an assertion challenged by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

With control of the Senate possibly not being determined until Jan. 5 runoffs , markets may delay pricing in either a split Congress that weakens fiscal stimulus prospects or a Democratic sweep that increases the chances of bigger relief.

But Democratic control of the White House and Congress also comes with potential for higher taxes that may weigh on stocks and dollar-selling to fund risk trades.

EUR/USD peaked past October's 1.18805 EBS high before profit-taking struck.

Since it is positively correlated to the S&P 500, EUR/USD may need the U.S. stocks benchmark to overtake its October and September highs before accelerating its rally, especially after the euro's biggest weekly gain since March and amid a market still heavily long the single currency.

EUR/USD has seen trading pivot off big figures -- 1.16 at the week's low and now by 1.19 by the highs.

September's 2020 peak at 1.2014 remains on the agenda, but EUR/USD must clear trendline resistance from 2011 by 1.1950 first.

USD/JPY fell to 103.18, its lowest since the March 12 pullback low at 103.10, on track for its lowest weekly close in four years and first weekly close below the 200-month moving average since October 2016 .

The broken September low at 104 is now resistance, with bears looking for a retest of March's 101.18 low.

With the Nikkei near a 3-decade high there's likely to be less pushback against the yen's rise from the Japanese government.

The dollar index verged on major, long-term sell signals, looking to stocks for cross-asset confirmation .

GBP/USD matched October's 1.3177 high following sizeable intraweek gains.

A sustainable breakout above October, and now November's, highs toward September's 1.3481 might require evidence of EU-UK Brexit negotiations progress with time running out .

AUD/USD paused its rally but appears to be gearing up for further gains unless U.S. stocks fall back.

Next week's focus remains U.S. politics and the rampant pandemic in the western hemisphere .

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

