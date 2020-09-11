BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD rally downsized again with US inflation help

By late-U.S. trade, EUR/USD was still holding 0.24% gains at 1.1841, off the day's high of 1.1874. It was fighting a pitched battle to sustain a foothold above the 10- and 21-day moving averages but also facing a potential topping pattern .

GBP/USD fell to seven-week lows as Brexit anxieties remained high over the UK’s internal market bill. The EU has threatened legal action if UK lawmakers go forward with the bill, while Britain's negotiators claim the legislation would clarify ambiguities in the withdrawal agreement.

Cable was threatening 200-day moving average support at 1.2737 and then the daily cloud base at 1.2710 .

AUD/USD pared early gains into the weekend, as equities and oil reversed overnight gains. Recent soft U.S.-China trade tones have been supporting aussie strength. A daily inverted hammer and a potential head-and-shoulders top should concern bulls .

USD/JPY was finishing U.S. trade near session lows as late risk-off flows in commodities and equities boosted the yen owing to its safe-haven status. It traded in a tight 18 pip range as traders were torn between buying the dollar on U.S. data out-performance or the yen for safe-haven considerations.

Early next week’s China retail sales and industrial production data as well as euro zone wages and ZEW expectations data have potential to move markets.

