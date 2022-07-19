BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD rallies to next hurdles as ECB speculation thrives

July 19 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Wednesday, caught in the jet wash of EUR/USD's nearly 1% rally after Reuters reported that the ECB might kick off its rate-hike cycle with an unexpectedly large 50bp increase in two days .

EUR/USD's rise came as Russian gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline are expected to restart on time on Thursday even though the European Commission is making contingency plans for the possibility that deliveries do not resume.

Dreary U.S. housing data didn't dissuade sellers of short-term U.S. debt as U.S. stocks rallied along with Europe, with Treasury breakeven rates and 5-year-5-year forwards pricing in higher inflation since last week's unexpectedly strong U.S. CPI .

Aside from the daily kijun and 50% Fibo resistance EUR/USD faces ahead of the ECB on Thursday, it would have to convincingly clear the May and June lows by 2017's 1.3040 low to turn this correction of oversold conditions into a broader recovery toward 1.0500 .

Sterling gained 0.27%, aided by higher ECB rate hike expectations that could smooth the way for the a 50bp BoE hike on Aug. 4 , while the UK jobs market remains tight .

Sterling's rebound neared the 21-day moving average and 50% Fibo of the post-June Fed range at 1.2062/83, having recovered enough to bring daily RSIs back up to neutral from oversold.

Wednesday brings UK inflation data for June to help sharpen BoE rate hike expectations.

USD/JPY was marginally higher after rebounding from Tuesday's 137.38 low on EBS near the daily tenkan and 10-day moving average line. The rebound was also aided by Treasury yields and stocks rising, with broader risk-on flows hurting the haven yen, particularly on the crosses.

The dollar index holding key support and EUR/USD its resistance also fed into USD/JPY's intraday rebound .

With the ECB about to embark on its rate-hiking and the BOJ widely expected to maintain its negative interest rate policy and 25bp cap on 10-year JGB yields at Thursday meeting, and beyond, the yen will remain at risk.

Two-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads extended their recovery from the July 5 closing low at 2.877% to 3.30% last, but peak Fed rate hike expectations keep it below the June 14 peak at 3.485%. The lack of new yield spreads highs is slowing, not yet reversing, the USD/JPY uptrend.

AUD/USD rallied 1.3% amid risk-on flows and RBA minutes showing the board still views rates are too low to contain inflation . Bullish unwinding of oversold conditions now faces resistance from the 55-DMA and prior support near 0.7000 .

The dollar was broadly lower amid improved risk acceptance, while bitcoin and ether were up 4.6%% and down 0.5%, respectively, after decent rebounds from last week lows.

Thursday's ECB meeting and anti-fragementation plan will overshadow most data releases, including U.S. MBA and existing home sales on Wednesday.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

