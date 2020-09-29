BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD rallies in broad dollar retreat before US debate

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Tuesday as markets went through quarter-end adjustments and investors awaited the first of three debates marking the intensification of the campaign leading up to the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election.

It is also one of several big risk events this week that culminate with Friday's U.S. employment report.

EUR/USD shrugged off a pullback in stocks, a downside miss in German CPI and angst about tightening pandemic restrictions .

Euro zone sentiment improved in September , but the rebound in U.S. consumer sentiment, from very depressed levels, was even more impressive .

EUR/USD appears to be homing in toward its 55-day moving average at 1.1762, which is rising toward the falling 21-DMA at 1.1789.

The two averages will converge by 1.1775, where EUR/USD broke head-and-shoulders neckline support on Sept. 21 and the Sept. 22 high.

The German CPI miss and 10bp of ECB rate cuts priced in by end-2021 helped 10-year Bund yields to their lowest in seven weeks and below an uptrend line from May. But, 10-year BTP yields slipped close to this year's lows, which was good news for the euro.

There was again talk of negotiations for new U.S. pandemic relief, but doubts remain that a bill could be passed before the election .

Speculation about progress in EU-UK trade talks during this week's negotiations bolstered sterling, while Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey tamped down negative-rates talk .

The UK reported a record number of COVID-19 cases and Prime Minister Boris Johnson sowed confusion on COVID curbs .

Sterling gave back some intraday highs in the exchange, more so against the rebounding euro, though the 10-day moving average capped that rally at 0.9144.

The yen remained in slow retreat against the dollar, but well off on the crosses, particularly EUR/JPY and AUD/JPY .

USD/JPY inched up toward major resistance near 106 , basically mean reverting within September's slide into period-end.

Paltry 10-year Treasury-JGB spreads since the Fed funds fell to zero in March is drastically limiting price action.

AUD/USD also found profit-taking demand from shorts before month-end and after RBA rate cut speculation shifted to November from October.

Oil fell 4% amid worrisome pandemic reports that signal more pain for the transport sector and energy demand, finally falling away from two weeks of failed attempts to break back above its 55-day moving average.

Gold rose on dollar weakness and after buyers were found by the rising 100-DMA the past three sessions.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

