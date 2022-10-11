BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD rallies as BoE tempers safe-haven dollar demand

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 0.44% Tuesday after its haven demand ebbed when the BoE expanded its efforts to stabilize gilts, helping to tamp down risk aversion in other financial markets , at least temporarily.

Sterling, which plunged to record lows amid late-September's collapse in gilts and threat to UK pensions, led the advance against the dollar with a 0.7% gain. The rebound was helped by its session low of 1.0999 being viewed as a failed 1.1000 breakdown attempt and short-term signal to lighten up shorts.

Unfortunately for the pound, Tuesday's rebound could fade if the BoE doesn't extend its QE and liquidity provisions past Friday's deadline and delay QT, currently slated to begin on Oct. 31.

Even then, the BoE could still be chasing its tail, jacking up rates to fight inflation while also loosening financial conditions to prevent financial turmoil.

EUR/USD gained 0.57%, aided by the pullback in Treasury yields and the gilts-led drop in euro zone financing costs. However, the euro zone faces a trying economic outlook with nearly 240bp of further ECB rate hikes expected, an energy crisis stemming from the intensifying war in Ukraine and global trade and recession risks.

USD/JPY was marginally lower after Tuesday's 145.86 EBS high held below September's 24-year peak at 145.90 that elicited Japanese FX intervention.

Slightly softer Treasury yields and lingering intervention risk left traders waiting for Thursday's U.S. CPI before gauging further Fed rate-hike support.

The allure of nearly 20-year highs in 2-year Treasury-JGB yields will underpin prices and keep 1998's 147.64 EBS peak on the agenda unless U.S. data weakens.

The Australian dollar recovered from 2-1/2 year lows that were made amid renewed Chinese growth concerns .

The New York Fed reported lower consumer inflation expectations and spending plans , but the U.S. macro focus is on Thursday's CPI and Friday's retail sales report. Peak Fed hike pricing has firmed to above 4.6%.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

