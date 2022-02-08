BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD probes first key support in Lagarde-led pullback

By contrast, higher U.S. wage pressure fueling more robust inflation in the world's largest economy should make the upward path of Fed hikes more durable.

EUR/USD was down 0.2%, having probed the 23.6% Fibo of the 1.1122-1.1483 rally at 1.1397. Because Friday's 1.1483 high was capped exactly at January's recovery high, a close below 1.1397 would raise the risk of the 38.2% and 50% Fibos at 1.1345/302 being tested next.

Thursday's U.S. CPI is a likely catalyst for the EUR/USD and Fed rate hike expectations.

USD/JPY was up 0.36%, getting close to its Jan. 28 swing high and 76.4% Fibo resistance at 115.68, as 2- and 10-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads climbed to fresh pandemic recovery highs.

Once past that resistance, perhaps after Thursday's U.S. CPI, January's five-year highs at 116.355 on EBS would be in play .

Because Japan's inflation rate is just 0.5% year-on-year and 10-year JGB yields are only 3bps below the BOJ's yield curve control range top at 25bp, the 10-year Treasury-JGB spreads will no longer be encumbered by rising JGB yields.

Sterling was up 0.08%, having found support again near the 10-day moving average and sub-1.3500 buyers as the euro's post-ECB rally versus the pound faded after Lagarde's testimony .

The dollar was mixed against higher beta currencies as the intraday rebound in U.S. stocks was weighed against higher Treasury, bund and gilt yields, as well as oil prices retreating from 7-year highs on geopolitical hopes .

Bitcoin and ether pulled back modestly from their highest since Jan. 5 and Jan. 20, respectively.

There's scant U.S. data Wednesday, but Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester is speaking and likely to affirm the market's hawkish expectations ahead of Thursday's CPI report.

