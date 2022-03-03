BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD probes final props before pandemic lows attract

March 3 (Reuters) - The dollar index briefly rose through major long-term resistance on Thursday as the euro and sterling weakened in the face of mounting fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine , which weighs heavily on European markets and economies and increases the likelihood of Fed outpacing the ECB in raising rates.

Though there is still a case for ECB tightening to deal with record inflation and historically low unemployment before the crisis sent energy and other commodity prices soaring further, the market is only pricing in 28bp of euro zone rate hikes by year-end.

That compares to 149bp, or five 25bp rate hikes, factored in from the Fed, and Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed the U.S. central bank's intention to begin raising borrowing costs this month to deal with 40-year-high inflation .

U.S. data reinforced the view that the U.S. economy is hampered by labor tightness and inflation the Fed is obligated to address

Weekly jobless claims fell more than forecast toward recent 52-year lows, layoffs plunged, and a weaker-than-forecast ISM non-manufacturing report featured a sub-50 employment index, rising orders backlog and steaming hot prices index .

The EUR/USD-dominated dollar index breached the 61.8% Fibo of the 2020-21 pandemic range and the last nearby historical resistance from June 2020 at 97.725-27, with little in the way of resistance until the 76.4% Fibo at 99.737 .

EUR/USD was down 0.5% after briefly breaching its 76.4% Fibo of the pandemic range at 1.1040, though more pivotal may be 1.1000, given the $8.396bln net spec long position accumulated over the preceding seven weeks in roughly a 1.11-1.15 range .

Hopes for progress in Russia-Ukraine talks likely staved off a bigger EUR/USD breakdown for the moment.

Sterling was down 0.4% in sympathy with falling European equities, after earlier failing to rise much above Wednesday's high before falling closer to the post-Ukraine invasion lows at 1.3269-68 .

USD/JPY was down 0.7% after an earlier 115.81 high on EBS that again found offers ahead of hurdles at 115.88. The pullback was guided by a big pullback in Brent and WTI prices from their highest since 2013 and 2008, respectively, as well as a small pullback in longer-term Treasury-JGB yield spreads.

The Australian and Canadian dollars were up 0.4% and down 0.4%, respectively, the former supported by surging commodity prices and the latter digesting its post-BOC rate hike gains.

At last glance the ruble had plunged another 13% and was down 31% this week and 48% this year.

Bitcoin and ether were down roughly 4%-5%.

U.S. jobs data on Friday are followed by CPI on March 10, after the ECB meeting and before the March 15-16 Fed meeting.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

