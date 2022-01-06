BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD post-Fed minutes dip slows after ISM, pre-payrolls

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The dollar index steadied itself on Thursday as disappointing U.S. claims, trade and ISM services data helped contain the bullish enthusiasm that followed hawkish Fed meeting minutes in the previous session while markets geared up of a key non-farm payrolls report.

The unexpectedly sharp fall in ISM services was led by a new orders index drop, though the overall PMI reading of 62.0 remained strong by historical standards and the employment gauge was the second highest since May despite falling.

Five- and 10-year Treasury yields were capped near their 200-week moving averages, limiting further dollar demand on yield spreads. Safe-haven flows helped the yen, though they were held in check by S&Ps, which kept above 55-DMA support.

EUR/USD fell 0.15%, but remained within Wednesday's range and the major downtrend's consolidation zone since Nov. 24's trend lows.

That zone resembles a bearish flag formation, with the lower trendline support at 1.1261 on non-farm payrolls Friday.

EUR/USD has lost some of its sensitivity to Bund-Treasury yields spreads, but may regain it if Treasury yields break above key resistance Friday and 5-year Bund-Treasury spreads take out November's lows.

USD/JPY fell 0.16% but held Wednesday's 115.625 low after S&Ps and the Nasdaq regained composure.

USD/JPY is working off daily, weekly and monthly overbought pressures. J.P Morgan analysts also highlighted the yen's REER is at 50-year lows, but there was potential for further outward bound investment and yen losses.

Sterling fell 0.2% but trimmed deeper losses to 1.3491 by the daily tenkan.

The rebound off the lows and above the cloud top at 1.3514 was helped by some stability in U.S. stocks alleviating pressure on the risk-sensitive pound.

AUD/USD and AUD/JPY tumbled roughly 0.9%.

USD/CNH was up 0.32% to its highest since Nov. 26 after a major bottom in December .

Further gains in oil helped the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso weather the storm from higher Treasury yields.

Bitcoin and ether licked their wounds from hawkish Fed minutes, higher Treasury yields and weaker stocks, with ether breaching its 200-DMA for the first time since July , though bitcoin has been below its 200-DMA on and off since early December.

Friday brings the U.S. employment report following a massive 807k rise in ADP private jobs but a softer ISM service employment index.

The Fed has made clear their employment goal is close to being met while inflation has overshot, so a jobs report above forecast might be needed to break the dollar out of its recent range.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

