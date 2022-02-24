BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD plunges to 20-month low on Russia's Ukraine invasion

Feb 24 (Reuters) - A global flight to safety after Russia began its broader invasion of Ukraine sent the euro and higher beta currencies sharply lower versus the dollar and the yen, though USD/JPY losses were more than reversed as surging energy prices and continued expectations for Fed rates hikes left the dollar as the top haven.

There was some consolidation of the dollar's gains after the dollar index probed the last batch of major resistance ahead of the early 2020 pandemic peak , and the oversold EUR/USD couldn't hold below this year's prior trend lows.

The biggest threat to European and global economies is that the supply of energy and other commodities from Russia and Ukraine are disrupted and add to existing inflation pressures the ECB, Fed and other central banks are trying to deal with.

Because Europe is far more heavily dependent on Russian nat gas and oil than the U.S., which is a net nat gas exporter, and energy prices in Europe are already much higher than in the U.S., the risks to the European economy and euro are much greater.

Dutch nat gas prices more than doubled from February's low to today's peak versus a 27% U.S. nat gas price rise over the same period.

All this leaves the ECB, and to a lesser extent, the Fed trying to gauge whether energy-led inflation is more of a knock-on inflation risk that needs to be restrained with rate hikes, or whether it could hurt economic growth enough to weaken demand.

Because the euro zone is more exposed to both the inflation and growth risk than the U.S., the Fed has more latitude to tighten policy this year. Though a 50bp March Fed hike has been priced out, six 25bp rate hikes this year remain priced in. Recent pricing of 50bps of ECB rate hikes this year has been pruned to just 33bps.

EUR/USD was down 1.2% after recovering some of its earlier plunge to 1.1106 from Wednesday's 1.13045 close on EBS and Monday's 1.1391 intraweek peak. A close below January's 1.1122 prior trend low would signal a further fall.

Sterling sank 1.3%, also recovering some of its early plunge to 1.3269 and its lowest since Dec. 22, but it's still well below the daily cloud base at 1.3457.

BOE rate hike pricing was also trimmed a bit to 130bps by year-end, that as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson promoted severe sanctions on Russia .

USD/JPY was up 0.33% after a huge rebound from Thursday's initial yen-led risk-off plunge to a 114.405 EBS low by key support and a swift dollar-driven rebound to 115.65.

That rebound revealed some of the yen's inherent weaknesses with regard to dependence on energy imports and the recent flip to negative trade and current account balances .

In contrast to USD/JPY gains, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY and AUD/JPY were all down closer to 1%.

High-beta currencies were broadly lower, and the ruble plunged 7%.

Bitcoin and ether also succumbed to broad risk aversion and dollar strength.

On tap Friday are U.S. core PCE, personal income, spending and savings, as well as durable goods orders and Michigan sentiment, but Ukraine will remain the top story.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Terence Gabriel Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.