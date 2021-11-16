BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD plunge persists amid deluge of strong US data

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The dollar index rallied to fresh 16-month highs by major resistance after U.S. retail sales , industrial production , import and export prices and NAHB data came out above elevated forecasts and forced Treasury yields higher.

Retail sales overall and control group were up 1.7% and 1.6% in October, helped by early holiday shopping to avoid potential shortages and bolstered by the 0.9% rise in CPI in October.

The results were solid and favor the Fed shedding pandemic emergency easing measures and raising rates after tapering.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in a Bloomberg interview that the Fed should consider accelerating tapering to make way for sooner rate hikes, though he agreed with the market pricing in two rate hikes in 2022, which may have been a less hawkish view than some had expected .

That may have encouraged a pullback in Treasury yields from early gains, particularly after 5-year yields reached major resistance, slowing the dollar's ascent. A subsequent rebound in yields drove the dollar index to new highs by major resistance near 96.00.

EUR/USD fell 0.34% and made another 16-month low closer to the 61.8% Fibo of the 2020-21 pandemic rally at 1.1290 . Five-year Bund-Treasury yields spreads tumbled to their mostly negative since Feb 26, 2020, when EUR/USD was trading closer to 1.09, suggesting further downward pressure.

USD/JPY was up 0.4% and nearly retested October's pandemic recovery peak at 114.695 on EBS as Treasury-JGB yields streaked up to pre-pandemic levels and as U.S. stocks climbed toward record highs, limiting demand for the haven yen.

But USD/JPY might need 5-year Treasury yields to clear key resistance at 1.30% to get past the November 2017 peak at 114.74 and options defenses at 115 . If accomplished, prices could then begin retracing the last leg of their 2016-2020 drop from 118.66 to 101.18.

GBP/USD was up 0.15%, the only major currency to gain against the dollar, that after UK jobs data were upbeat enough to suggest the BOE's concerns about post-furlough programme employment trends would be allayed enough for a rate hike in December .

That sent short-term gilt yields up versus Treasury yields, despite the ruddy U.S. data. The BOE is priced to raise rates by 65bp by May, a shade more than the Fed by end-2022 .

Risk-sensitive sterling was also kept afloat by U.S. equity gains.

AUD/USD fell 0.46%, and was sold after Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe again refuted markets pricing in rate hikes next year, and perhaps until 2024 . Rebound attempts this week were rejected by the 55-day moving average.

Bitcoin and ether tumbled out of their recent consolidation ranges, with bitcoin breaching 60k, but holding above 55-DMA and daily cloud top support in the event.

U.S. data event risk thins out into week's end but there will be more Fed speakers.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

