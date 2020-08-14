BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD perks up as retail therapy fails dollar

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The dollar languished near this week’s lows against the euro and sterling after U.S. retail sales failed to soothe concerns about the U.S. economic rebound losing momentum as fiscal support runs out .

While core retail sales, the primary driver of U.S. GDP, beat forecast and June sales were revised higher, the market focused on the headline miss and expectations that the loss of supplemental unemployment benefits would undermine consumers, even with a pending short-term, partial replacement .

Dollar support from rising yields due to Treasury's record refunding faded as well.

Reuters reported sources saying the U.S.-China trade video-conference planned for Saturday would be rescheduled, though no new date was set , relieving some angst about the meeting but raising questions about why it was postponed.

EUR/USD, after a failed attempt this week to break last week’s lows to undermine the record IMM net spec long, returned to focusing on repeated 1.19 options expires and recent highs just beyond there . It dipped in early London trade after euro zone Q2 data .

Earlier, China’s unexpected July retail sales drop and below-forecast factory output raised some questions about the durability of its rapid rebound from Q1 pandemic losses.

Sterling, though helped by dollar weakness, seemed both attracted and allergic to the 1.3200 pre-pandemic peak from March.

Yen crosses rebounded as U.S. trade began, while USD/JPY extended its losses.

USD/JPY found support by Wednesday’s 106.44 low on EBS and the nearby 30-day moving average after the initial bearish response to retail sales. Rallies this week ran into a wall by the 50% Fibo of the June-July slide and 55-DMA by 107.

The retreat in Treasury yields from Thursday’s refunding supply highs has dimmed the dollar’s allure since. Key support is at 106.18/14 from the tenkan and 21-DMA. Japan Q2 GDP will be released Monday.

Oil and gold weakened despite a softer dollar and some pullback in Treasury yields, while copper recovered much of Thursday’s losses. But, like oil, copper appears to have lost upward momentum the past couple of weeks after getting back up at least to where they were before the bottom fell out in March.

The data calendar thins out next week, with a Friday flourish of Markit PMI readings for August a main feature.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.Donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.