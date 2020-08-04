BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD perks up as dollar runs aground before key reports

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The dollar recovery ran out of gas versus the euro, succumbing to its attraction as a funding currency for global risk trades while markets awaited a slew of key U.S. data later this week, culminating in Friday's non-farm payrolls report.

EUR/USD recovered from early New York lows that found buyers at the daily tankan and 10-day moving average for a second day, though trading remained somewhat subdued before the data deluge, which starts with Wednesday’s ADP and ISM non-manufacturing reports, followed by Thursday’s weekly jobless claims.

The dollar index rebound from its most oversold in three years has so far come to naught, failing to overcome last week’s 94.01 high and by the falling tankan on Monday and Tuesday .

The Fed’s role as world’s lender of last resort, highlighted by March FX swap lines that quenched demand for dollars at the start of the pandemic pandemonium while it slashed rates near zero, is fostering dollar selling to fund global asset reflation in a world starved for assets with potential returns high enough to meet long-term liabilities.

Underpinning risk appetite, markets began to suspect that U.S. coronavirus fiscal relief would be extended in some form before too much damage is done from lost supplemental unemployment benefits .

Ten-year Treasury yields fell to their lowest since the March 9 record low, highlighting the strange dichotomy between risky assets and safe-havens both performing well.

Sterling fell back toward Thursday’s 1.2947 low and on-close pivot point, only to rebound smartly in line with most other major dollar pairs.

Cable remained just in the shadow of March’s pre-pandemic swing high at 1.3200 ahead of Thursday’s BoE meeting, which might offer clues about the likelihood of negative UK rates at some point .

USD/JPY’s oversold rebound and squeeze of recent spec shorts remained shy of the mid-July range lows that led to cascading sell stops into month-end. The session's 106.195 high on EBS was near the kijun line and Monday’s 106.47 recovery high.

AUD performed well after the RBA and local trade data overnight, still underpinned by rising commodity prices, which a weakening U.S. dollar has expedited, and strong demand from the rapidly rebounding Chinese economy, this despite more stringent coronavirus containment efforts in Melbourne.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

