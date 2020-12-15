BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD pauses for Fed vigil as Brexit waits in the wings

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The dollar weakened broadly on Tuesday even though EUR/USD's rally remained on hold largely as markets awaited a Fed meeting that was expected to send an accommodative message without making significant policy changes.

Sterling advanced against major currencies on rising expectations of a Brexit trade deal , with significant gains against the euro holding back EUR/USD, which was also stymied by Monday's failed attempt to overcome its previous 1.2177 trend high. Growing pandemic concerns in Germany amid lockdowns further hindered the euro.

But mostly risk-on market flows as COVID vaccines begin distribution and potential for a U.S. relief bill, combined with diminished no-deal Brexit risk are hurting the haven dollar.

Though there is risk of a post-Fed EUR/USD correction to address overbought conditions , the euro remains supported by rising 10-day moving average and tenkan line.

EUR/USD's positive correlation to the S&P 500 -- up 1.18% in U.S. afternoon trade -- favors further gains after the downtrend from 2011 was reversed at the end of November.

Sterling surpassed Monday's recovery high and appears to be on the verge of confirming this month's slide from the 1.3540 trend high was just a correction within a broader uptrend -- provided the UK and EU agree a Brexit deal.

A cable close above 1.3500 would open the door to 38.2% and 50% Fibos of the 2014-2020 bear market at 1.3621 and 1.4342. The 50% Fibo is close to 2018's double-tops.

USD/JPY is threatening to resume its recent downtrend after breaching the lows of its four-week range on Monday.

The dollar could weaken more with the Fed expected to continue erring on the side over-accommodation to make up for years of below-target U.S. inflation and to support the economy until the pandemic subsides.

That will reinforce the dollar's yield-spread-driven downtrend. Fed accommodation, combined with possible fiscal relief , would also bolster reflation trades funded with cheap dollars.

Expectations that global growth will rebound in 2021 as vaccines tame the pandemic is also driving foreign investment in Japanese stocks, which tend to perform well during global cyclical recoveries that bolster Japan's large export sector .

Options show little defense against a major USD/JPY slide, so a continuation of the choppy downtrend toward weekly Bolli band support at 102.60 may be the most likely near-term scenario .

The aussie and other high-beta currencies gained on risk-on flows that also lifted commodities. The Mexican peso got some relief after a controversial central bank law ] debate was delayed .

Wednesday features the Fed, global PMIs for December and U.S. retail sales.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

