BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD off week's highs after ISM, JOLTS

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell on Tuesday but trimmed its losses after ISM manufacturing and JOLTS data showed lingering inflationary pressures that will keep markets focused on the potential for aggressive Fed rate hikes .

Investors have also been increasing bets that the ECB will hike rates later this year, casting a spotlight on its policy meeting on Thursday and the potential for officials to roll back their dovish rhetoric, while eroding the dollar's yield advantage.

Shorter-term U.S. yields received a fleeting boost from the ISM and JOLTS data, before resuming this week's retreat from the peaks they struck after last week's Fed meeting, allowing higher-beta currencies to gain on the dollar.

Nonetheless, the dollar index rose well off Tuesday's lows by a cluster of technical supports, settling in near the middle of its post-Fed extremes as markets await ECB and BOE meetings on Thursday and U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday.

While there have been a few hopeful data points from Europe recently, the region remains well behind the U.S. in the pandemic recovery.

This puts the onus on the ECB and EUR/USD bulls to back market pricing of at least three 10bp rate hikes this year.

EUR/USD was up 0.1%, though off its 1.1279 EBS high, which retraced most of the post-Fed tumble. The recovery now faces the daily cloud cover, as well as the kijun and 50% Fibo of January's wild range at 1.13025.

Sterling was up 0.5% and near last Wednesday's pre-Fed high at 1.3525, peeking just above the daily cloud top and tenkan ahead of Thursday's fully expected BoE rate hike, its second since December .

The kijun and 21-DMA at 1.3554/58 look pivotal for having another go at January's highs.

USD/JPY was down 0.37% on falling short-term Treasury-JGB yields spreads, but the slide was cushioned by the tenkan and 50% Fibo of the late-January recovery at 114.575, with 114.56 the current low on EBS.

The pullback from Friday's post-Fed 115.68 high has been aided by 10-year JGB yields rising almost to the BOJ's yield curve control cap at 20bp. That cap should hold for now, reducing yield spread pressure from JGBs, leaving Treasury yields and Fed expectations key before non-farm payrolls.

In the wake of an RBA meeting that ended bond buying but put off rate hikes , and amid recovering risk acceptance this week, the Australian dollar was up 0.67%, retracing Thursday and Friday's post-Fed, risk-off drops.

Bitcoin and ether were about flat and up 2.5%, respectively, extending their recoveries from Jan. 24 lows.

Wednesday features euro zone CPI and U.S. ADP ahead of Thursday's ECB, BoE, jobless claims and ISM services. Payrolls data is out Friday.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)



