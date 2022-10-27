BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD off as ECB sees "substantial progress" after 75bp hike

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Thursday as EUR/USD unwound 1% of its recent gains in the wake of a largely as expected 75bp ECB rate hike while the bank's view that "substantial progress" had been made in removing policy accommodation gave it a dovish tone.

After smaller-than-expected rate hikes by the RBA and BOC, markets are looking for evidence the ECB, Fed and BoE may be closer to slowing rate hikes. The dollar had been suffering amid reduced Fed hike pricing and the euro got its turn on Thursday.

EUR/USD's drop came as longs took profits after Wednesday's breakout above the 2022 downtrend line hit resistance by 1.0100.

Friday's U.S. employment cost index and core PCE reports, which inform Fed policy making, look pivotal ahead of month-end and Wednesday's Fed meeting.

A 75bp hike remains expected, though terminal rate pricing is shy of 4.8% from above 5% on Oct. 20 as smaller rate increases are expected from December onward.

The ECB is priced to hike 50bp in December, with a total of roughly 50bp after that for a 2.5% policy peak.

Treasury yields , dragged down by bunds after the ECB, received no support from U.S. GDP, durable goods and jobless claims.

Sterling fell 0.5% in choppy trading, retreating from this week's hefty gains as UK fiscal and political risk premia evaporated.

The BoE meets next week with a 75bp hike mostly favored versus the more than 100bp increase seen amid the recent mini-budget ructions. Total hikes of roughly 250bp are priced before a Q3 peak.

USD/JPY fell 0.2%, tugged lower by falling Treasury-JGB yields because JGB yields move little as other major bond markets shift. The BoJ will not change its ultra-easy policy on Friday, even as the Japanese government readies roughly $200bln in spending to offset inflation and boost growth .

