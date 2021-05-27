BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD nudges higher, shrugs off US data, yields

May 27 (Reuters) - The dollar rallied against the yen on Thursday after encouraging U.S. data but retreated against most other majors, particularly sterling, which received a lift from hawkish BoE comments that pushed Gilt yields higher.

Below-forecast jobless claims and unexpectedly strong U.S. core durable goods fueled 0.6% gains in USD/JPY, which tracked rising Treasury yields, but the euro bounced off its lows and stood 0.06% higher by late New York trade.

At current pace, initial claims could return to pre-pandemic levels by August, with nearly half of U.S. states ending supplemental jobless benefits in June , which would fuel taper talk as Fed policymakers express less hesitance to begin reducing accommodation, lifting Treasury yields and potentially supporting the dollar.

EUR/USD bounced from 1.21755, marginally below Wednesday's pullback low and above this week's 1.2172 low, despite 10-year Bund-Treasury yields spreads falling to their lowest since May 19.

Buyers also emerged ahead of the well-defined up trendline across April and May lows at 1.21615 on EBS. Some bearish divergence on daily charts and the failed attempt to maintain a breakout above February's high creates lingering downside risk.

USD/JPY's rise Thursday was its biggest since May 12. It accelerated after cleared resistance that including the daily cloud top, on the back of rising Treasury-JGB yield spreads, then surpassed May's prior peak at 109.785 before stalling at 109.925 ahead of Friday's massive $1.365bln of 110 option expiries.

The yen was also sold heavily versus the pound after BoE policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe said the central bank could raise interest rates as soon as the first half of next year, even though it is more likely to wait until later in 2022.

Ten-year Gilt yields rose from a 75.6bp low to 83bp, outpacing gains elsewhere, particularly JGB's 1.1bp measly increase.

GBP/USD's 0.62% gain bullishly engulfed Wednesday's range, bringing 2021's and May's 1.4240/33 highs back into view. Bulls have been curtailed by resistance from the underside of the up trendline from November, but that line is well above the 1.4240 February peak, and will be at 1.4284 on Friday. The bigger hurdle is the post-Brexit referendum peak from 2018 at 1.4377.

AUD/USD was flat, not matching CAD's 0.4% gains versus the dollar tied to BOC tightening expectations and strong domestic and U.S. demand rebounds. Another pandemic lockdown in Melbourne and ongoing trade friction with China have also kept Aussie treading water.

USD/CNH consolidated below prior key support at 6.4000, despite China warning against malicious manipulation of the forex market and one-way expectations .

Friday's focus is personal consumption and income data, with the Fed's inflation benchmark, core PCE, keenly awaited after last month's CPI spike. The holiday weekend will likely see price action taper off in the afternoon when fixed income trading subsides, while next Friday's employment report also looms.

