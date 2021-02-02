BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD nears 1.20 break as losses mount

EUR/USD faces steeper downside risks

Dollar short squeeze trudges ahead vs yen

Short squeeze propels dollar to more tech victories

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Tuesday, benefiting from continued tailwinds provided by vaccine and fiscal stimulus optimism and pushing EUR/USD to two-month lows as technical support for the euro buckled.

EUR/USD fell beneath last month's lows and then pierced the pandemic up trend-line from May, putting in play 50% Fibo and weekly kijun support at 1.1975 , though there will be some consideration of the 1.2000 big-figure along the way.

In a departure from recent market correlations, this week's short-squeeze dollar rally coincided with rising risk appetite, reflected in stock market gains.

This change came as investors appeared to be growing more confident in the U.S. maintaining its vaccination lead over the euro zone and Japan and also delivering growth-boosting fiscal stimulus.

The Democratic-led House was moving ahead with plans to use the reconciliation tool to avoid having to get Republican Senators' help in passing spending plans .

The broader potential risk for EUR/USD is a slide to the 61.8% Fibo of its November-January rise at 1.1887 that is close to an ABC measured objective off the January highs and the nearby down trend-line from 2011 that was cleared in November.

After breaking above its pandemic downtrend on Monday, the dollar index cleared the 38.2% Fibo of the November to January drop, opening the door for the 50% Fibo by September's major low at 91.74-76 .

Sterling surrendered to the dollar's recovery but found support by the 30-day moving average , as EUR/GBP hit its lowest since May 12.

USD/JPY's rampant reversal of the pandemic downtrend, fostered by the squeezing of underwater spec shorts, saw it trade wholly above the 23.6% Fibo of the 111.715-102.595 March-to-January downtrend at 104.75 on EBS that overlaps December's high.

Despite being overbought on daily RSIs, the dollar's newfound positive correlation to rising stocks and an array of longer-term bullish reversal signals, including January's bullish engulfing candle and outside-up month, suggest further retracement of the pandemic slide to the 106 vicinity is forthcoming, with some backing and filling along the way .

RBA QE expansion, broad dollar gains and a setback in metals prices sent AUD/USD down to and marginally below its 55-DMA at 0.7570 for the first time since clearing it on Nov. 4.

Canada outperformed due to higher energy prices and potential spillover demand from the U.S. fiscal stimulus and massive vaccine contracts.

High-yielding currencies outperformed amid the risk-on market flows.

The focus ahead is on Wednesday's ADP, PMI and ISM services reports, followed by Thursday's BOE meeting and U.S. jobless claims, then Friday's U.S. jobs report. The sharp narrowing of ADP and NFP spreads in December is likely to increase interest in the ADP report.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

