BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD losses limited by diminished energy, recession angst

March 24 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose on Thursday with the help of simmering expectations of rapid Fed rate hikes, but gains were capped as Western allies appeared to keep energy sanctions against Russia off the table while considering further oil reserve releases.

A fall in Danish natural gas prices of 5.3% and slide in oil induced EUR/USD buyers just above Wednesday's lows, that were also just above Tuesday's, though the run of lower daily highs increased to five.

Better-than-forecast PMI data from Japan to Europe and particularly from the U.S. also helped reduce worries about a global slowdown, dimming safe-haven demand for the dollar.

New and continued U.S. jobless claims fell to their lowest since 1969 and 1970 reinforcing Fed calls for rapid rate hikes this year, though Treasury yields failed to hold their highs. The drop in jobless claims suggests next Friday employment report could be strong as well.

Money markets project the Fed to raise rates by an additional 190bp by year-end, the ECB by 52bp and the BoJ none.

EUR/USD was down 0.1% after recovering from its 1.0966 EBS low Wednesday, but it traded entirely below the daily tenkan at 1.1019 for the first time since March 8.

Though euro zone March PMI was above estimates, it still weakened versus February and the factory future output index plummeted to 53.8 from 68.5, its lowest reading since May 2020 .

A slight rebound in 2-year Bund-Treasury yield spreads and reduced concerns about fallout from sanctions on Russian left EUR/USD shorts awaiting the next leg lower .

The yen fell broadly, losing about 1% to the U.S. and Australian dollars and 0.88% to the euro and 0.7% versus sterling, as the BOJ remains the only major central bank with no rate hike plans.

Japan's composite PMI at 49.3 in March remained in contraction territory and the BOJ's yield curve control is keeping 10-year JGB yields below its 0.25% ceiling.

USD/JPY has cleared an inverted head-and-shoulders neckline dating back to 1998 and the final 76.4% Fibo if the 2015-16 dive, leaving 2015's 125.86 peak as a major objective, with prices now rising into the 122.00s .

Sterling was down 0.26%, struggling amid tumbling gilt-Treasury yield spreads as the Fed is now seen raising rates more aggressively than the BoE .

Markets were underwhelmed by the UK finance ministry's plans to protect consumers from soaring prices .

A daily close below the daily tenkan, last at 1.3150, is needed to signal resumption of the downtrend from January's 200-day moving average-capped peak.

The Canadian and Australian dollars ceded some of their intraday gains after energy prices weakened and after the Aussie hit a 4-month high not far from November and October 2021 swing highs .

Bitcoin and ether were firmer, with ether getting above its 100-DMA for the first time since late December and to its highest since Feb. 17.

The U.S. data focus now shifts to next Thursday's PCE, income and spending and the April employment report on April 1.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

