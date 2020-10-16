BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD loses most gains as Brexit adds to puzzling picture

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The dollar and other major currencies retreated into narrow ranges as investors puzzled over a confusing picture of failing Brexit talks , U.S. consumer resilience and vaccine optimism .

Sterling overcame an early slump as traders tried to discern whether the UK called off Brexit talks as an act of brinkmanship or actually intended to pursue a hard break at year-end .

GBP/USD slumped to 1.2860, nearing October's 1.2819 low, during the gyrations. The 1.2962 high came by the cloud base and tenkan at 1.2961/64.

Cable's kijun at the 50% Fibo of the September-October recovery at 1.2880 is now a closing pivot point. Even more pivotal are the 100-day moving average and 61.8% Fibo at 1.2836/31 by October's low.

EUR/USD was boosted by a EUR/GBP surge during the initial response to no-deal Brexit warnings. It held above Thursday's 1.16885 intraweek low on EBS by the lower 10-day Bolli and 23.6% Fibo of the whole March-September pandemic recovery at 1.1689.

A break below there would reinforce the bearish bias that indicates a potential test of September's lows .

The risk-positive stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales spared EUR/USD -- and the massively long speculative community -- a deeper retreat since it is positively correlated to the S&P 500.

Posing a test for dollar and risk currencies, the retail sales report could diminish political motivation to enact new coronavirus relief, containing gains in Treasury yields and stocks.

Should EUR/USD resume its fall next week, chart focus will be on the cloud base and 100-DMA by 1.1600, just below September's 1.16125 low.

AUD/USD was on track to close below the 100-day moving average at 0.7097 for the first time since clearing it on May 19 , as the RBA edges toward easing and China ramps up trade restrictions on Australian commodities . Aussie is also close to September's 0.7006 low.

USD/JPY moved toward the top of its modest 105.04-625 four-day range on higher Treasury-JGB yield spreads.

USD/JPY was supported somewhat by BOJ Deputy Governor Wakatabe Masazumi's comments hinting at the bank's limited easing options and importance of FX amid deflation concerns .

A close above hurdles in the 105.50-63 range is needed to put a period on this week's retreat to the 50% Fibo of the September-October rebound at 105.05.

The dollar was mixed against emerging markets currencies after a 0.4% drop in USD/CNY that was trimmed in subsequent USD/CNH trading. China reports Q3 GDP on Sunday, seen up 5.2% year-over-year.

Housing data and the Fed's Beige Book highlight U.S. releases next week, while global October PMI releases begin on Friday.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

