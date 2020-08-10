BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD loses ground, opens way for further correction

Aug 10 (Reuters) - EUR/USD extended its technical correction from overbought levels on Monday, maintaining a range below the daily tankan line in conjunction with several overbought sell signals that pointed to a retracement of more of the manic July rally.

EUR/USD's correction, part of a broad consolidation of losses in the oversold dollar, came as markets assessed U.S. pandemic relief efforts and the risk of tensions with China boiling over at a key Aug 15 videoconference of officials representing Washington and Beijing.

The EUR/USD retracement risks putting the record IMM net spec long position in some jeopardy if support near 1.16 breaks.

During the U.S. session, the dollar suffered a temporary setback after a tweet from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the prospects for further relief bill negotiations .

But the market seems to be taking Trump’s weekend moves to replace some expired relief measures as a reason to remain nimble ahead of U.S. CPI, weekly jobless claims and retail sales Wednesday-Friday and the U.S.-China trade-deal meeting on Sunday.

June JOLTS job openings beat forecast , but the focus is now on the economic recovery in the second half of the year, pandemic trends and the level of fiscal support.

Sterling has held a tight range just above Friday’s 1.3010 pullback low , though it breached the daily tankan support at 1.3049 intraday. Prices remain in the shadow March’s 1.3200 pre-pandemic peak. UK jobs data are out on Tuesday.

USD/JPY was capped near the 21-day moving average before falling back into a tight range near flat , with range-trading the order of the day and with EUR/JPY looking most at risk of a bigger pullback should risk come off this week and the yen’s haven demand rebound, now that yield spreads no longer look attractive for the euro compared with the yen .

Commodity currencies, with the exceptions of CAD and CLP, were unable to benefit from decent gains in oil and industrial metals, due to the dollar’s general recovery.

Treasury yields gained ground ahead of the duration-heavy Treasury refunding, offering the dollar some support.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.Donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.