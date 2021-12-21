BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD loses earlier gains as risk rebounds

Dec 21 (Reuters) - EUR/USD gave up modest early gains and turned slightly negative on Tuesday as global risk-taking recovered from its recent Omicron-induced hit, sending sterling and USD/JPY higher and the dollar down against most high-beta currencies.

Something close to a saturation point was reached Monday in derisking related to the fast-spreading Omicron variant, gradual removal of excess central bank stimulus and U.S. fiscal stimulus uncertainty as the S&P 500 attracted buyers near the 100-day moving average for the second time this month.

Ten-year Treasurys attracted fresh selling after Monday's yield low held above the Dec. 3 lowest low since September and the front of the yield curve priced in slightly less Fed rate hikes over the next two years than the 150bp implied by last week's dot plots.

Risk sentiment was aided by reporting that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is set to authorize COVID-19 treatment pills as early as Wednesday, according to Bloomberg News .

EUR/USD was down 0.07% and falling away from the 30-day moving average by Tuesday's 1.13025 EBS highs. Prices remain in a bearish flag formation, with a myriad of signals suggesting November trend lows remain at risk .

Euribor rates imply only a 60bp increase in benchmark rates over the next two year.

Sterling was up 0.35% but upside may be limited by key hurdles at 1.3274/338 as the impact of record UK Covid-19 infections looms.

That despite Tuesday's announcement of GBP 1 bln of support for sectors hurt by the current pandemic wave and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying he would not introduce new COVID-19 restrictions in England before Christmas, but the situation remained extremely difficult and the government might need to act afterwards .

USD/JPY was up 0.47% due to rebounding Treasury-JGB yield spreads and stocks, the latter broadly sapping demand for the haven yen.

A USD/JPY close above the daily kijun and 50% Fibo of November's 115.525-112.525 drop at 114.03 would reinforce the recovery from Omicron-induced derisking . The 61.8% Fibo of November's slide at 114.38 is the nearby hurdle ahead of November's multi-year peak.

The Australian dollar, seen as a risk proxy, gained 0.5%, while the even higher beta AUD/JPY surged 1.0%. The New Zealand dollar gained 0.7%.

USD/CAD fell just 0.1%, with the Canadian dollar likely restrained by Quebec announcing new pandemic restrictions .

The Turkish lira continued the recovery begun Monday in response government support for lira losses of Turkish depositors, the durability of which is unclear .

Bitcoin was up 3.5% and ether about 1% as part of the day's risk-on theme.

Little attention was paid to the U.S. current account deficit hitting its highest in 15 years , as the gap as a percentage of GDP at 3.7% was still well below the 6.3% peak from Q4 2005 .

Wednesday's U.S. data are second tier, with final Q3 GDP and PCE readings, Chicago Fed national activity index for November and November existing home sales.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

