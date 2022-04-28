BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD keeps near 5-year low even after US GDP contraction

April 28 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose to 20-year highs on Thursday and only relinquished a small amount of those gains after an unexpected U.S. Q1 GDP contraction , as fresh peaks in USD/JPY slightly offset EUR/USD's modest recovery from five-year lows on elevated German inflation .

The pullback in U.S. GDP was mostly due to widening trade deficits, as demand for goods and services outstripped supply capabilities, and reductions in business inventories and government spending after massive expansions in both last year.

Treasury yields rebounded sharply, along with Bunds yields, as markets remained convinced the Fed will start a series of aggressive rate hikes next week and will ultimately deliver about three times the increase in borrowing costs expected by the ECB this year.

That as 5-year-5-year euro inflation surged to a trend high by 2.5% from February lows near 1.74%, suggesting the ECB will fall behind the inflation curve.

The negative ramifications of Russia's war against Ukraine and China's COVID struggles sending USD/CNH sharply higher are working in the haven and relatively high-yield dollar's favor.

EUR/USD was down 0.5%, but up from five-year lows of 1.04695 on EBS, in the wake of Wednesday's plunge below 2020's 1.0636 pandemic low. That low, and Tuesday's low there, are now seen as fade points if prices managed to pause their slide toward 2017's 1.0340 low on pre-weekend book-squaring.

Long-term chart patterns show risk of EUR/USD's 0.8228 record low from 2000 being revisited by year-end .

USD/JPY was up 2% and not far from Thursday's fresh 20-year highs at 131.25, instigated by the BOJ leaving the yen without any monetary policy support while Fed tightens aggressively.

The 131.25 high Thursday hit the 161.8% Fibo objective off Wednesday's pullback low, but a bullish reversal pattern dating back to 1995 was confirmed this year, putting 2002's 135.20 peak on the agenda .

Sterling was down 0.7% after its late April implosion broke Wednesday's 1.2502 low by the 61.8% Fibo of the 2020-21 pandemic and Brexit recovery.

The drop in U.S. GDP and bounce in stocks helped prices off Thursday's 1.2412 trend lows.

It might take some unlikely backtracking by the FOMC Wednesday on its rapid rate hike and balance sheet reduction plans or a disappointing U.S. jobs report on May 6 to stop sterling's rot .

The BoE meeting next Friday is seen announcing a 25bp rate hike versus the 50bp hike expected from the Fed.

USD/CNH surged 1% as China struggles with widespread COVID lockdowns and faltering growth .

High-beta and emerging markets currencies were all down against the ascendant dollar, despite bounces in equity markets that helped bitcoin and ether.

An unexpected Riksbank rate hike allowed the crown to gain 0.2% on the dollar.

Friday features euro zone Q1 GDP and inflation data, then U.S. personal income, spending and core PCE, Chicago PMI and Michigan sentiment.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

