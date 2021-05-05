BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD hovers above key support awaiting US jobs report

Data, yields make EUR/USD look vulnerable

Sterling bulls eye hawkish BoE hold Thursday after in-court ADP

Dollar must await payrolls for recovery impetus vs yen

May 5 (Reuters) - The dollar trimmed its earlier gains on Wednesday and stood near flat on the day in late-U.S. trade after U.S. ADP and ISM non-manufacturing reports came out weaker than expected but kept alive the rapid economic recovery story.

The data left the market looking toward Friday's monthly jobs report to gauge how long it would take to achieve substantial further progress toward the Fed's employment and inflation goals to prompt tapering of its debt purchases.

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said that could be reached later this year.

Treasury yields, a major driver of the dollar, were little changed as stocks rebounded from Tuesday's tech-led pullback after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen backpedaled on the risk of rates perhaps having to rise .

EUR/USD's hit a 12-day 1.1986 low on EBS just above the 38.2% Fibo of the March-April rally and the daily Cloud top at 1.19795/974 and was set to close below the 21-day moving average at 1.2010 for the first time since clearing it at 1.1856 on April 4.

Though weekly jobless claims will be watched Thursday, Friday's employment report is seen as the clear benchmark for the recovery. And though the euro zone composite PMI for April at 53.8 continued to improve it's still far behind the breathless 63.9 pace seen in the U.S.

Sterling demonstrated independent strength ahead of Thursday's BOE meeting and elections in Scotland . Though the BOE are seen maintaining their current policy, the pound could benefit from any indication of QE tapering to come.

Cable remained mired in a range above Fibo support by 1.3800 and below April's rebound high at 1.4009, while EUR/GBP fell to its lowest in 10 sessions, last down 0.27%.

USD/JPY saw a second inside day, with Monday's 108.90-9.695 range on EBS, near Fibo resistance at 109.64 and support at 108.85, likely to contain prices ahead of Friday's jobs report . The technical bias is bullish, with upcoming options expirations suggesting a 109-110 range through next week.

AUD/USD rebounded with stocks as a key risk barometer, after Tuesday's 0.7675 spike low held the 50% Fibo of April's recovery.

USD/CAD made a 3-year low at 1.2252, just above January 2018's 1.2250 trough, in the wake of the BOC's recent tightening, a parabolic rise in lumber prices, crude oil holding above pre-pandemic levels and ahead of Canada's jobs report on Friday.

Bitcoin erased Tuesday's drop, up 4.6% and rebounding with stocks, while ether consolidated its extended string of record highs.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

