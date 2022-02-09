BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD holds post-payrolls prop as US CPI approaches

Feb 9 (Reuters) - The dollar index weakened modestly on Wednesday as rebounding equity markets favored high-beta currencies and helped EUR/USD to hold above Fibo support by 1.1400 for a second day.

The firming risk appetite allowed EUR/USD to shrug off a further pullback in ECB rate hike pricing this year versus even as markets factored in incrementally higher Fed expectations in 2022.

ECB and Fed speakers provided no fireworks, leaving investors to focus on Thursday's U.S. CPI release, with caution about long dollar trades understandable given the dollar's confounding fall in immediate wake of the hot readings in the Jan. 12 inflation report.

EUR/USD was up 0.11% after Tuesday and Wednesday's lows held the 23.6% Fibo of the 1.1122-1.1483 post-Fed and ECB meeting rebound, at 1.1397. Prices remain below February and January's 1.1483 twin peaks on EBS.

The euro is getting some lift on the notion the ECB is simply starting its tightening cycle later than the Fed, so its rate hiking cycle will spill farther into 2023.

USD/JPY was down 0.03% after an early rise to 115.69 on EBS, a tic above the Jan. 28 swing high and 76.4% Fibo of the slide from January's five-year highs.

A pullback in Treasury yields versus nearly immobile JGB yields was a headwind, but the Fed-led uptrend remains intact above various supports surrounding 115, particularly as the BOJ is the one major central bank not in a position to tighten policy with core inflation at just 0.5% year-on-year.

Sterling was about unchanged and working on its third consecutive daily Doji candlestick, though still holding above the rising 10-day moving average.

Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said he favoured a "steady handed approach" to further tightening of monetary policy, and that his own decision on whether to vote for a quarter- or half percentage-point rate rise had been finely balanced , which left sterling in the lurch and headed for session lows.

The Australian and Canadian dollars were up 0.53% and 0.38%, respectively, the former boosted by the day's risk-on theme and latter dimmed by somewhat downbeat comments from BoC governor Tiff Macklem and protests snarling the capital and Canada's largest U.S. border crossing .

Bitcoin was up 1% and ether up 3.8%.

U.S. core CPI Thursday is forecast up 0.5% versus 0.6% last and 5.9% year-on-year, versus 5.5% last.

