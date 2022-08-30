BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD holds its own against broadly stronger dollar

Aug 30 (Reuters) - EUR/USD firmed on Tuesday with the help of rising ECB rate-hike bets, but dollar-bullish U.S. JOLTS and consumer confidence suggest the euro faces headwinds, particularly if this week's U.S. non-farm payrolls come in strong.

A chorus of European Central Bank policymakers called for decisive and swift rate hikes on Tuesday to combat soaring inflation, suggesting that the choice in next week's policy meeting will be between a big move and an even bigger one .

Supporting those calls, German inflation rose to its highest level in almost 50 years in August, beating a high set only three months earlier.

EUR/USD gained 0.28% in choppy trading but remained at risk of testing of 20-year lows at 0.9900 and historical support by 0.9600.

Its near-term fate will depend on how upcoming event risks impact the recent rebound in 2-year bund-Treasury yield spreads, with Friday's payrolls and the Sept. 13 U.S. CPI release top-of-agenda factors that might hasten a fall to those levels or trigger a correction to resistance near 1.0200.

Adding to the event-risk calculus, markets are pricing likely 75bp rate hikes from the Fed and ECB at their meetings next month. New York Fed President Williams said U.S. rates must rise above 3.5% and stay there next year .

Sterling fell 0.44%, reaching a 2-1/2 year low of 1.1623 after the JOLTs came in a whopping 789,00 above forecast, suggesting a still very tight labor market and more scope for Fed tightening .

USD/JPY was flat after a 139.08 high on EBS only marginally cleared Monday's 139.00 high ahead of July's 24-year peak at 139.30, which might remain elusive until traders see Friday's U.S. jobs data.

USD/JPY bulls also have some bad memories of USD/JPY falling after the last two 75bp Fed hikes, including the most recent episode when it slid from 138.80 to 130.40.

High-beta currencies fell due to risk aversion, with the Australian and Canadian dollars down 0.7% each. Precious and industrial metals, as well as energy prices, fell sharply on worries central bank inflation fighting will weaken growth and demand.

USD/CNH gained 0.1% amid more Chinese stimulus talk, widening COVID lockdowns and reports Taiwan fired warning shots at a Chinese drone, which buzzed an offshore islet on Tuesday .

Bitcoin and ether fell roughly 3-4%.

Wednesday is month-end. U.S. data include ADP and Chicago PMI, but PMIs on Thursday and Friday's payrolls are the week's main focus.

