BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD holds above 2017 lows, awaits Fed hike pricing inputs

May 16 (Reuters) - The dollar index lost ground on Monday, maintaining a weaker bias after a dismal result from the New York Fed's Empire State manufacturing survey reminded markets of the potential for U.S. economic weakness as investors prepare for Tuesday's retail sales and comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

The Empire State followed dour Chinese data in illustrating the precarious state of the global economy, which could become an issue for the Fed.

The euro received early yield support after ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said the currency's plunge could threaten efforts to return inflation to target .

But Bund yields, particularly further out the curve, backed off early gains, falling in line with the belly-led drops in Treasury yields after the dour Empire data and ahead of Tuesday's events, which will include retail sales, industrial production and home builder sentiment.

The market is pricing in Fed funds peaking near 3% next year, about twice as high as the implied 2023 ECB peak.

EUR/USD was up 0.1%, with a 1.0438 high versus Thursday and Friday's 1.0354/349 EBS lows by 2017's 1.0340 low -- and weakest since 2003.

Though the deeply oversold EUR/USD may have more room to correct toward resistance by 1.0500, euro zone growth risks in relation to Ukraine and China problems remain a drag. The ECB's ability to deal with inflation is also weaker, suggesting 2017's EUR/USD low will eventually give way to a drop toward parity .

Sterling was up 0.2%, recovering from Friday's two-year low at 1.2156 and bracing for UK employment and U.S. retail sales data Tuesday .

The Fed funds rate is priced to end the year near 2.7% versus the BoE target rate just above 2%, despite the UK perhaps facing double-digit inflation .

USD/JPY gained 0.14%, and was off 129.67 session highs that peaked near the 10-day moving average. Getting the recovery from Thursday's 127.535 EBS correction low back above resistance at 130.00 and the 20-year peak at 131.35 may require U.S. data Tuesday and Powell's speech revive the uptrend in 2-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads .

Aussie, kiwi, the Canadian dollar, the yuan and other high-beta currencies recovered from early drops in response to China's weak data, helped by the subsequent drop in Treasury yields and firmer commodity prices.

Bitcoin and ether were unable to benefit from the broader reduction in risk aversion as concerns about unstable stablecoins and budding government regulation to reduce risks to investors erased Friday's recoveries with roughly 5% losses.

