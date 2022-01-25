BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD hits new 2022 lows in pre-Fed threat assessment

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The dollar index rallied early toward January's highs, led by EUR/USD's fall to its lowest in five weeks on anxiety regarding Ukraine in addition to lingering risk aversion tied to Fed tightening plans that Wednesday's FOMC meeting will address.

The dollar gave back some early gains after quite negative Philly Fed services data and a modest dip in U.S. consumer confidence , neither of which is likely to change the Fed's plans for raising rates and trimming its balance sheet after March's meeting.

EUR/USD was down 0.31% after partly recovering from its 1.1264 EBS low and break below the uptrend line from November and December's lows, as well as the 61.8% Fibo of the entire pandemic range at 1.1290 . A monthly close below there would back other bearish indicators.

ECB chief economist Philip Lane said the bank would tighten policy if inflation was seen holding above its target, but such a scenario appears less likely for now . The market is pricing in 10-15bp of ECB rate hikes at year's end versus nearly 1% of Fed hikes.

Sterling was up 0.16%, again finding bidders above this month's lows and the 55-day moving average, shaking off its sharp retreat from January's highs by the 200-DMA as risk-off flows subsided.

The surge to January's highs squeezed out large net spec short positions, expending sterling's position-squaring support, putting the onus on risk acceptance and the relative tightening paces of the BoE and Fed . A 25bp BoE rate hike is largely priced in for their Feb. 3 meeting.

USD/JPY was down 0.1% after its early Tuesday rise to 114.15 on EBS ran into Friday's high, 200-HMA and Fibo resistance there.

The dour Philly Fed data weighed on prices, now trading near the twisting 113.85-87 daily cloud, a close below which would be the first since 109.22 on Sep. 21.

Monday's and Jan. 14's 113.47 lows by twin Fibos at 113.44 present a potential double-bottom for the risk-off slide from January's 116.355 pandemic recovery and five-year peak.

The rebound in stocks from Monday's plunge and bounce in Treasury yields is supportive, but it's now up to the Fed to thread the risk needle Wednesday .

The Australian and Canadian dollars were up 0.3% and 0.23%, respectively, on hopes Monday's bungee jump in stocks marked at least a near-term bottom and derisking flows peak, though S&P500 was down and below its 200-DMA by the New York afternoon.

Bitcoin and ether firmed.

U.S. trade balance, new home sales and the BOC rate decision precede Wednesday's Fed events.

