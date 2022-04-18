BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD hits lowest since 2020 as dollar's appeal broadens

April 18 (Reuters) - The dollar index rallied 0.5%, with the U.S. currency making major new highs versus the euro, yen and sterling as the expectation of a flurry of Fed tightening well beyond that of the ECB and static BOJ, plus concerns about the war in Ukraine and global growth, kept demand for the dollar strong.

With most of Europe and parts of Asia closed Monday there was less commercial friction to slow the dollar's gains that have been led by the notion the U.S. has far more growth momentum behind it's inflationary surge than Europe, which is also most directly exposed to the war in Ukraine that's entered a new phase .

Monday's NAHB and NY Fed survey illustrated the intense inflation in housing, though with 30-year mortgage rates having surged to their highest since 2011, affordability is starting to become an issue for more buyers. That could be the tip of the iceberg amid rapid Fed rate hikes and the shrinking of the Fed's asset portfolio that kept lending rates near historic lows during the pandemic.

As usual, markets price in Fed hikes and other reasonably predictable events before they fully develop, so much of the dollar's yield-driven advance is already priced in, but with U.S. inflation at 8.5% markets will have to error on the side of higher peaks in yields than the last Fed tightening cycle.

EUR/USD was down 0.24% and began the week trading entirely below the broken uptrend line across 2017 and 2020 lows, now at 1.0827. The next support below last week's 1.0758 low is the 161.8% Fibo off 2021's top and 2020's pandemic trough at 1.0660/36 on EBS.

Potentially adding weight is that specs increased their net long EUR/USD position last week and are now facing losses.

USD/JPY was up 0.3% to a fresh 20-year high, helped not only by widening Treasury-JGB yields spreads the BOJ is accommodating via its yield curve control program, but also amid rising oil and natural gas prices. The latter favor the U.S. as a net exporter of nat gas versus Japan's utter dependence on foreign fuel.

The combination of soaring energy prices and a tumbling yen is creating greater angst at Japan's MOF and to some extent at the BOJ , though the MOF is concerned FX intervention might be poorly received by the U.S. and other trading partners, while the BOJ is still dealing with a weak economic recovery and ex-food inflation only seen up 0.8% year-over-year in March .

The next USD/JPY hurdle is a Fibo-projected high at 128.63 off the Mar. 31 pullback base. That target could come as 2- and 10-year Treasury yields encounter key 2018 peaks, which, if they cap initially, could trigger another pullback .

Otherwise options expiries at 127.00/50/8.00 etc., will provide speed bumps for the uptrend.

Sterling was down 0.3% and closing in on last week's 1.2973 trough, the lowest since November 2020. If prices finally post a sub-1.3000 close, the 50% Fibo of the 1.1413-1.4250 pandemic recovery at 1.2831 will be in sight, with the 38.2% having been so supportive in December .

Australian and New Zealand dollars fell 0.60% and 0.65% as global growth and China lockdown concerns weighed compared to the roughly flat Canadian dollar that is more in synch with the U.S. and with the BOC already hiking rates.

Bitcoin was modestly higher and ether about flat after both made new April lows in a risk-off market with rising "risk-free" Treasury yields.

G-20 meetings later this week and comments from Fed and ECB chiefs are the main focus ahead of Friday's PMI reports and updates from Ukraine.

(Editing by Terence Gabriel Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

