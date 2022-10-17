BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD hits 7-day highs after UK U-turn lifts risk

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 0.9% on Monday as markets cheered the British government's aggressive reversal of fiscal policies that had previously plagued the pound, lifting risk sentiment broadly and diminishing the dollar's safe-haven appeal .

A surprisingly weak October New York Fed manufacturing report initially weighed on Treasury yields that were already dragged down by 30-40bp drops in gilts yields.

Sterling gained more than 2% before backing off as Treasury yields rebounding from early lows, as the UK risk premia receded closer to levels that preceeded the government's late-September budget-related dysfunction.

But sterling has some major resistance nearby and not all of the UK's economic risks have vanished .

EUR/USD gained 1.3% as part of the broad risk-on haven dollar slide. If prices close above the kijun at 0.9863 a run at October's 0.99995 EBS high -- parity -- would look more likely .

Providing additional support to the euro and pound, European natural gas prices fell to their lowest since at least July, though still far higher than pre-Ukraine invasion and pandemic levels.

USD/JPY was flat as both haven currencies were sold. Prices are just below key technical and psychological resistance in the 149-150 range. Traders are wondering what might trigger another round of Japanese intervention to cushion the yen's fall .

The Australian and Canadian dollars climbed 1.5% and 1.2%, respectively.

USD/CNH only fell 0.13%, with the Chinese government sticking with its zero COVID policy, while having to keep rates relatively low to deal with property market problems that also hurt local government finances, and which are testing China's capital controls .

Tuesday brings German ZEW and U.S. industrial production and NAHB updates.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

