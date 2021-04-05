BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD hits 7-day high as US data spurs risk appetite

April 5 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell on Monday, suffering its worst percentage drop in 2-1/2 weeks as unexpectedly strong U.S. economic news spurred investors to venture out of the safety of the U.S. currency in search of returns elsewhere.

Following Friday's unexpectedly strong U.S. employment report , March ISM services posted record business activity and new orders, and the highest priced paid index since July 2008.

Holidays in Europe Monday reduced market liquidity and may have favored further consolidation of this year's Treasury yield and dollar gains.

Markets return to full participation Tuesday, which may provide a better indication of sentiment.

EUR/USD gained about 0.5%, hitting a seven-session high and clearing its 10-day moving average at 1.1778, which it had been below since March 23. Overtaking resistance by 1.1855 and the 200-day moving average would facilitate an advance toward 1.2000 .

Divergence between U.S. and EU pandemic trends has fueled this year's EUR/USD fall but is now priced in, while some experts now warn the U.S. could be at risk of another wave due to rapid reopening and more infectious and deadly variants.

Sterling added roughly 0.5% against the dollar, probing slightly beyond the up trend-line from November that it fell below last month. The UK's rapid vaccination program and a new testing push to support reopening have supported the pound, as did strengthening global risk sentiment after stellar U.S. data.

The March high, weekly kijun and daily cloud top at 1.3951/55/69 are the major hurdles.

USD/JPY fell roughly in line with the broader dollar retreat after last week's overbought 110.97 highs completed a Fibo-projected uptrend target at 110.89. That overbought situation was amplified by prices falling, instead rising, after the best U.S. jobs and PMI reports longs could have asked for. That after the ranks of net spec longs spiked last week to their highest since May 2019.

A close below 110 would increase the risk of retracements of this year's hefty uptrend, starting with the 23.6% Fibo by 109 and the nearby 200-week moving average .

Most high-beta and emerging markets currencies also gained, but tumbling oil prices, with WTI down more than 5% last after last week's OPEC+ increased production plan, hindered the peso and rouble.

AUD/USD has nearly returned to last week's 0.7664 high ahead of Tuesday's RBA meeting. The bank is expected to maintain its dovish policy plan. Last week's fleeting breach of the February and March lows at 0.7564 so far looks like an outlier.

The U.S. data calendar is light the next two days. Wednesday's Fed minutes will get a look for how much tension there may be between ultra-doves and intermediate hawks.

