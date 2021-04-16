BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD hits 6-week high, but 1.20 proves elusive

EUR/USD fate remains tied to US yields

Sterling's rebound still has some work to do to extend

USD/JPY stuck sub-109 hurdle as Michigan data back Fed's easy view

April 16 (Reuters) - The dollar index slipped on Friday to a marginal new one-month low, pulling it closer to pivotal support as strong housing and disappointing consumer sentiment did little to avert investors from the assumption that the Fed is determined to keep policy easy.

EUR/USD hit its highest since March 4 at 1.1995 on EBS, but a Treasury-led pullback in 10-year Bund-Treasury yield spreads kept heavily defended 1.2000 barrier options out of reach.

U.S. Treasury yields reversed Thursday's bizarre tumble to stand just below where key supports broke at 1.6% for 10-notes and 2.3% in long bonds, which now act as resistance.

The question now is whether this month's yield and dollar drops have fully reset the markets after overshooting on stimulus, reopening and Japanese year-end trades .

It's a crucial issue for the dollar index, which is nearing the March 18 trough and 50% Fibo of this year's dollar recovery at 91.30/32 after hitting an April low of 91.487 April this week.

EUR/USD has already marginally pierced its 1.1990 mid-March highs, so 1.2000 is pivotal.

USD/JPY, after this week's break below key supports at 109, hovered just above its late-March lows in mid-108.00s that preceded the surge to the March 31 pandemic recovery peak at 110.97.

Strong Japanese buying of foreign bonds to start the new fiscal year, after heavy sales in February and early March, has likely been integral to the drop in Treasury yields this month.

With some of USD/JPY's March overbought pressures diminished, Treasury-JGB yield spreads will be key.

Sterling sprung back to life after a poor start, again finding buying near the 100-day moving average. But it faces hurdles before March's bearish price action can be written off as a completed correction of the larger uptrend.

AUD/USD fell back from failed attempts to clear the daily cloud base and upper 21-day Bolli Thursday and Friday, and perhaps with some apprehension about China's rapid pandemic growth spurt losing momentum .

Cryptocurrencies were set back by Turkey's ban , but the lira had its own problems .

The U.S. Treasury said Vietnam, Switzerland and Taiwan tripped its thresholds for possible currency manipulation under a 2015 U.S. trade law, but refrained from formally branding them as manipulators .

Thursday's ECB meeting will be a key focus next week, as will jobless claims and April PMIs Thursday and Friday. Investors will also watch rising geopolitical tensions with Russia and China .

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

