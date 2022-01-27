BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD hits 19-month lows as Fed rate hike bets accelerate

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The dollar index surged 0.74% on Thursday and hit its highest since July 2020 as short-term U.S. yields extended their surge in response to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish comments the day before and markets priced in quicker rate hikes.

The dollar's gains were widespread and included the biggest USD/CNH rise since July and EUR/USD fall since Nov. 10.

Markets priced in the Fed likely hiking rates five times this year, rather than the four hikes expected previously, and even factored in the possibility of a 50bp move at the March 16 meeting.

The dollar extended its gains slightly after U.S. Q4 GDP was reported up 6.9% versus the 5.5% forecast and weekly jobless claims fell to 260k, ending three weeks of increases .

Faster pricing of Fed tightening caused a sharp flattening of the Treasury yield curve, with inflation risk being pared backed. The lower longer-term Treasury yields and hopes for diplomacy regarding Russia-U.S. tensions regarding Ukraine helped equity prices early, though U.S. stocks turned negative after the London close.

EUR/USD was down 0.9% after plunging below its uptrend line from November Wednesday and then the 1.1186 November lows Thursday, likely forcing longs to be stopped out.

The next major target is by 1.1000. But losses could mount if upcoming inflation and U.S. employment reports reinforce the faster Fed rate hiking scenario .

Sterling sank 0.56%, as the 115bp of BoE rate hikes priced in for this year looked less exceptional given the 119bp of Fed hikes markets are projecting.

Prices fell below the 55-day moving average and the 61.8% Fibo of the December-January rally that was sparked by the BoE's first rate hike .

USD/JPY was up 0.45%, with Thursday's 115.49 high on EBS by huge option expires at 115.50 on Friday and below the 76.4% Fibo of January's 116.355-113.47 slide at 115.67.

USD/JPY's rally ran into late buying of the haven yen after early U.S. stocks gains turned into losses, with Fed tightening remaining a concern for riskier markets.

The Australian dollar was down 1.2% and nearing last year's low and crucial support at 0.6994 as part of the response to sharply higher Fed rate hike pricing lifting the USD and weighed on commodity and riskier assets.

The Canadian dollar was down 0.6%, with losses tempered slightly by markets pricing in BOC rate hikes also starting in March and outpacing the Fed this year.

Friday features the Fed's core PCE inflation gauge, with next week's focus on PMI and non-farm payrolls for January.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

