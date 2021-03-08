BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD hits 15-week lows as dollar shorts run for cover

EUR/USD bears seem to have few worries for now

March 8 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Monday, building on gains in the wake of last week's robust U.S. jobs report, after the by the Senate approved the COVID relief bill and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said a strong U.S. currency is "good for America" .

U.S. government debt yields rose and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the relief bill would fuel a very strong recovery , adding to the dollar-supportive recovery outlook, while the CDC released guidance saying that individuals inoculated against COVID-19 can meet in small groups with other vaccinated people without masks .

U.S. January wholesale sales increased 4.9% versus 1.4% forecast, with December revised to +1.9% from +1.2% . That follows recent U.S. spending data that also vastly beat expectations and depressed euro zone retail sales .

EUR/USD fell to a 15-week low of 1.1846 on EBS, near 200-day moving average support at 1.1820 and already below the 61.8% Fibo of the November-January advance, suggesting November's 1.1602 lows are within reach .

Disappointment that the ECB had not stepped up weekly PEPP buying offered the euro a modicum of support, despite recent comments from the ECB suggesting concern about rising yields , adding intrigue before Thursday's policy meeting.

The dollar index has already cleared key resistance, signaling that its pandemic downtrend has ended and the yield-driven squeezing of speculative shorts has room to run toward September's highs once the now nearby 200-day moving average is cleared. Ten-year Treasury yields also look headed for a cluster of resistance by 2% amid ongoing fiscal stimulus .

USD/JPY is proceeding straight up toward June's highs, as the BOJ's yield curve control leaves the yen at the mercy of rebounding Treasury yields.

Other than the 200-week moving average at 109, the next major resistance for USD/JPY is the 76.4% Fibo of the pandemic downtrend and June's recovery high at 109.56/85 , as the last of the underwater spec shorts get squeezed.

Sterling was little-changed on the day after retreating to its lowest since Feb. 12 on Friday. The drop from the 34-month 1.4240 trend high has allowed heavily overbought daily studies to be reset, but the broader dollar demand and the highest net spec long pound position since April 2018 warrant watching with cable's pivotal 55-day moving average support not far away at 1.3732 .

An intraday rebound in stocks took some of the pressure of high-beta currencies, but commodities fell back on dollar strength and rising Treasury yields, particularly in the belly of the yield curve.

Wednesday's U.S. CPI and 10-year Treasury auction are the next main event risks ahead of Thursday's ECB meeting.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

