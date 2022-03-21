BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD heavy on ECB-Fed split; Ukraine, inflation weigh

March 21 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against the euro and yen on Monday as Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the Fed's increasing willingness tighten aggressively to fight inflation , while the ECB remains reluctant partly due to economic risks from the war in Ukraine .

Two-year Bund-Treasury yield spreads fell to -2.39%, the lowest since September 2019 even after Germany reported PPI up 25.9% year-on-year, its biggest rise since 1949 .

EU governments were split on whether and how to slap sanctions on Russia's lucrative energy sector over its invasion of Ukraine, with Germany saying the bloc was too dependent on Russian oil to decide an embargo .

Brent crude rose about 6% on the day, but that was partly offset by Danish nat gas being down nearly 5%, as flows from Russia continue despite the war and other sanctions.

EUR/USD fell 0.26% toward the rising tenkan and Friday's 1.0004 low on EBS. The 10-day moving average and uptrend line from March's trend lows are at 1.0997/94.

Upside in EUR/USD looks limited with U.S. rate hikes priced near the Fed's 2.8% 2023 dot plot and Euribor peaking in 2025 near 1% .

There is concern that the already flat Treasury yield curve could invert after more Fed rate hikes, raising the risk of an eventual recession, though Europe looks far more vulnerable to economic fallout from the war, despite the ECB holding off on rate hikes.

USD/JPY was up 0.2%, getting a late lift on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish comments that sent 2- and 10-year Treasury yields to nearly 3-year highs. Japan was on holiday Monday, so JGB yields will not be available until Tuesday, but the BOJ's 25bp cap on 10-year yields and -0.1% policy rate mean Treasury yields are doing the driving.

USD/JPY is threatening this month to complete a bullish inverted head-and-shoulders reversal pattern of the downtrend since 1982, which could send prices to their highest in decades .

Sterling gave up gains made in London and was down 0.08% after Gilt-Treasury yield spreads fell on Powell's comments and after last week's recovery high at 1.3211 held Monday's 1.3210 high.

Earlier sterling gains were helped by steadier stocks before a late-day slide and ahead of a panel discussion from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and finance minister Rishi Sunak's Spring Statement . Last week's BoE saw demand for faster rate hikes whither .

Aside from the Australian and New Zealand dollars, commodity-linked currencies were mostly higher on commodity supply concerns and high prices.

Ether again managed a modest gain, while Bitcoin was slightly lower after the SEC delayed its decisions on whether to allow the listing and trading of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds from WisdomTree and One River .

Fed and ECB speakers are the main point of interest Tuesday, beyond the Ukraine crisis.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

