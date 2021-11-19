BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD has worst week since June, plagued by pandemic, ECB

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against other major currencies on Friday, except the yen, fueled by Europe-focused pandemic fears , ECB aversion to tightening and a growing view among Fed officials that they must attack inflation soon , regardless of other central banks' plans .

But the already overbought dollar index couldn't quite clear Wednesday's 16-month peak because Treasury yields also initially fell in response to lower, competing yields elsewhere, save for JGBs, which the BOJ keeps in tight ranges near zero .

New U.S. COVID-19 cases are also on the rise, but still well below September's Delta peak. Much higher vaccination rates and expanding treatment options might offset some fears of a winter wave and economically disruptive restrictions.

EUR/USD was down 0.74% after plumbing new 16-month lows at 1.1250 on EBS early and bouncing to hourly cloud base resistance by 1.1320 before slipping again on Fed Governor Christopher Waller's calls for faster tapering and rate hikes , while Vice Chair Richard Clarida also broached the subject of accelerating bond-purchase reductions .

The likelihood of further U.S. euro zone monetary policy and economic divergence suggests any near-term EUR/USD bounces will be short-lived and prices could be headed considerably lower .

The yen was Friday's standout performer, with USD/JPY losing 0.29% as Treasury yields retreated early versus nearly static JGB yields. Treasury yields recovered latter, but not enough to erase all the day's USD/JPY losses.

USD/JPY is dealing with overbought pressures that have kept the major 115 hurdle just out of reach with this week's 114.975 EBS peak.

But Friday's 113.585 breakdown low held the 61.8% Fibo of the Nov. 9-17 rally and the nearby uptrend line from September . Prices got back above a cluster of short-term moving averages, kijun and tenkan at 113.85-93 ahead of the New York close as Treasury yields rebounded.

GBP/USD was down 0.3% after a deeper dive during the initial risk-off dollar advance, with prices helped a bit by BOE chief economist Huw Pill's tease that the UK's first rate hike might not be 15bp, as currently priced in .

Implied BOE rate hikes have been trimmed recently, but still priced to occur much faster the Fed next year, though 5-year Gilt-Treasury yield spreads remain near pandemic lows.

AUD/USD was down 0.6% and broke its uptrend line from August's lows amid the dollar's risk-off rise.

EM currencies suffered bigger losses than low-beta currencies amid derisking flows and on concerns they will be less able to deal with another pandemic wave and falling commodity prices.

Bitcoin and ether were up about 2% and 7% respectively, with ether rebounding from its 55-DMA, while bitcoin tried to recover from Thursday's break well below its 55-DMA. Bitcoin losses this week also suggest concern about the settlement of the Mt Gox debacle .

Next week's focus will be on global PMIs on Tuesday and U.S. PCE, income and consumption data on Wednesday ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

