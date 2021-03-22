BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD gets unexpected lift from Turkey drama

EUR/USD faces more losses if Fed lets bond market run

Dollar recovery eyes Treasury auctions, Powell and Yellen

Sterling slides versus majors as vaccine, Brexit euphoria ebbs

March 22 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Monday as central bank turmoil in Turkey caused a flight to safe-haven U.S. Treasuries, pushing yields lower and depriving the U.S. currency of a key source of support for its recent rally.

Europe's close economic ties to Turkey had initially hit the euro, but higher yielding Treasuries ultimately benefited more than Bunds, which helped EUR/USD hold above 200-day moving average support.

Along with Turkey, EUR/USD's near-term outlook will depend on the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 2-, 5- and 7-year notes this week, which may benefit from below-forecast U.S. economic reports, including Monday's existing home sales . A poorly received 7-year auction last month triggered a surge in yields and the dollar.

The burden of proof remains on EUR/USD bulls while the euro remains below key resistance due to broadening European lockdowns , the ECB's accelerated buying in its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) and risk of further rises in Treasury yields.

Sterling fell near the edge of up trend-line and 55-day moving average supports in early derisking and on lingering concerns regarding post-Brexit tensions between Britain and the EU over vaccine exports and the Irish border .

The lack of progress for the EUR/GBP downtrend since Feb. 24 and Monday's range atop a bottoming 10-day moving average exposed the stretched conditions of sterling's rally this year.

USD/JPY inched lower amid the pullback in Treasury yields and the rebound in U.S. stocks, retesting the March 12 low at 108.50 and trading mostly below the cresting 10-DMA and tenkan.

USD/JPY is working through overbought conditions from this year's 6.6% recovery. With the last of IMM spec yen longs cleared out last week, replaced by the biggest short in a year, the possibility of a short squeeze fueling further gains has been eliminated .

The recovery remains intact while above support in the 108.02-34 range, with broader upside targets closer to 110 in prospect if the Fed allows Treasury yields to normalize higher.

Cryptocurrencies were moderately weaker after Fed Chair Jerome Powell downplayed their importance as a means of payments, saying they are speculative assets and more akin to gold than the dollar .

This as Russian and Chinese officials look for ways to reduce the dollar's global role and lessen the impact of Western sanctions .

The mid-week focus is on Fed Chair Powell's Congressional appearances Tuesday and Wednesday, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday .

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.