BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD gets reprieve as dollar rebound pauses for breath

Sept 24 (Reuters) - The dollar took a break on Thursday from the three-week rally that has lifted it 3% off its 2020 low after disappointing jobless claims challenged the notion that the U.S. pandemic recovery could leave Europe in the rear-view mirror.

A stock market rebound also diminished safe-haven dollar demand, with trend-setting Nasdaq futures bouncing after a failed attempt to take out Monday's lows, though the modest pullback appeared to be intra-week profit-taking on the U.S. currency.

EUR/USD, a big influence on the dollar index, bounced back toward the 38.2% Fibo of the June-September rise and August low at 1.1691/95 after breaking below it on Wednesday.

German and French business morale indexes were considerably more upbeat than this week's Markit PMIs , though the ECB Bulletin pointed to a continued rise in unemployment .

Any short-term bounce in EUR/USD looks like a correction within a move down to a cluster of key supports by 1.1500 . A bigger unwinding of massive net speculative longs remains an issue after EUR/USD's rally turned tail when it failed earlier this month to surpass the down trendline from 2011 .

Sterling rebounded to correct oversold daily studies after failing on Wednesday to close below the 200-day moving average or 38.2% of the March-September rally at 1.2722/691.

But the modest recovery, plus lingering pandemic and Brexit issues suggest the rebound is corrective rather than marking a major base .

Helping sterling, the UK announced a new job support scheme and data showed the best CBI retail sales growth rate since April 2019, but Britain also recorded its highest daily COVID-19 cases following tightened restrictions announced on Tuesday .

The dollar's September recovery against the haven yen appears to have fought to a near-term draw at the halfway point between August's 107.05 high and September's 104.00 low at Thursday's 105.53 high on EBS.

Bulls need a close above that level to return to the falling 55- and 100-day moving averages -- last at 106.05/69 -- that took turns capping rebound attempts since June.

AUD/USD recovered early losses in line with the rebound in U.S. stocks, while the market took a shine to beaten-down emerging markets currencies after a surprise 200bp rate hike by Turkey's central bank got carry-trade juices flowing, regardless of the inherent risks.

The focus now may shift to Tuesday's first U.S. presidential election debate, followed by ADP, ISM and monthly employment reports later next week.

