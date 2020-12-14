BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD gains trimmed as trend high held into big week

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The dollar started the week on the back foot amid early risk-on flows that got a boost from Brexit talks being extended and a vaccine being delivered in the U.S., but EUR/USD's rally was beaten back after testing the Dec. 4 trend high at 1.2177 .

That bout of profit-taking may have been partly encouraged by word London, and some surrounding regions, were being placed on the highest pandemic restrictions level , S&P Global warned a no-deal Brexit could cause the UK's sovereign rating to come under pressure and German double-dip recession forecasts made the rounds.

Sterling's intraday pullback from 1.3444 found support just above Asia's overnight lows, retaining some of the day's gains. Bulls' mettle is being tested, but the bottom line seems to be the market believes that neither the UK, nor the EU, want a no-deal Brexit in the midst of a harrowing pandemic .

EUR/USD's 1.2110 EBS session low has found support at the 10-day moving average and nearby daily tenkan line that's above the 76.4% Fibo of the 2018-2020 drop at 1.2103 that it cleared this month.

A weekly close above the 76.4% Fibo, and daily close above the pending 1.2177 double-top, would shift the focus back on eventually testing 2018's 1.2556 high. Whether that happens without an intervening correction remains to be seen.

Because EUR/USD is risk-sensitive and positively correlated to S&Ps as a global risk gauge, further gains will be tied to brighter equity and reflation trade prospects that a U.S. relief bill and distribution of vaccines favor.

Political pressure for some kind of relief bill sooner rather than later is building , though a deal may not be done by the time the FOMC meeting ends on Wednesday. That would mean the Fed will have to make clear they will use more of what's left of the easing toolkit if need be, after the ECB's Fabio Panetta today reinforced the message that the ECB was ready to do more if a rising euro threatened its inflation objectives .

USD/JPY's early risk-on slide in line with the broader dollar moves ended the series of four consecutive inside weeks, while breaking the last four weeks' 103.655 base.

But the strong pullbacks in EUR/USD and GBP/USD in New York drove USD/JPY from 103.53 to 104.105 on EBS, stopping just shy of the daily tenkan and 10-DMA at 104.13-15. A range back above the tenkan would be needed to negate today's bearish range break.

November's 103.18 trend low by the March 12 pullback low at 103.10 are nearby historical support. Bolli band signals and a measured objective from the Thursday/Friday drop at 102.55/60 are the next major technical objectives .

High-beta currencies were an idiosyncratic mixed bag, as were commodities.

Tuesday brings U.S. industrial production amid the ongoing Brexit and pandemic relief bill vigils. Wednesday features the December PMI parade, U.S. retail sales and the FOMC meeting conclusion.

(Editing by Terence Gabriel Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

