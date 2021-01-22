BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD falls to flat, dollar up on risk reset, data

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as a broad retreat in risk markets increased safe-haven demand for the U.S. currency and unexpectedly strong U.S. data contrasted with disappointing European economic numbers.

Resurgent worries about the outlook for bringing the pandemic under control, as challenges mounted in the face of more virulent COVID-19 strains and inoculation obstacles , helped diminish risk appetite.

Contracting euro zone Markit PMIs diverged from accelerating expansion in U.S. PMIs and frothy housing data , which helped drag EUR/USD back near flat on the day after earlier hitting a seven-session high at 1.2190.

Adding to the euro's troubles, surging BTP yields and spreads over Bund yields reflected lingering uncertainties about ECB policy, particularly the pandemic emergency purchase programme , are taking some of the shine off the euro.

The U.S. Senate Finance Committee unanimously approved Janet Yellen's nomination as Treasury secretary, suggesting her chances are good to easily win full Senate approval , though President Joe Biden's grand spending plans are still seen being pruned in the political process.

The pullback in risk acceptance allowed the haven dollar to rebound against most currencies, including the low-beta yen, but USD/JPY remains below a cluster of key resistance around 104, capped by the pandemic down trend-line from March at 104.06 . Rebounding 10-year TIPS yields amid broader flight-to-safety buying of Treasurys also supported the recovery off Thursday's ABC target base at 103.33.

The yen has been underpinned by positive real yields versus negative real Treasury, Bund and Gilt yields. And Japan has fallen deeper into deflation as the BOJ's reflation policies are being questioned , including the wisdom of favoring a still fairly flat yield curve.

Sterling faltered after this week's advance to nearly 3-year highs of 1.3745 on Thursday and first close above 1.3700 in the wake of several failed attempts this month.

The pullback was in line with setbacks in stocks that cable is positively correlated to. Weak UK data also weighed, but without a close below the rising 30-day moving average, last at 1.3555, pullbacks will be seen as buying opportunities, with the 55-DMA the last line of defense, now at 1.3441.

High-beta, and particularly commodity-linked and Latam currencies bore the brunt of the dollar's rebound, which weighed on energy and metals prices, moves exacerbated by demand worries tied to China's Lunar New Year holiday travel restrictions to stanch nascent COVID-19 cases and an unexpected build in U.S. crude inventories .

Next week's main attraction will be the Fed meeting, which concludes on Wednesday, followed by Thursday's U.S. Q4 GDP, jobless claims and Friday's PCE data.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

