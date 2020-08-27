BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD falls flat as Fed drama fades

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The dollar took a wild ride to nowhere on Thursday, tumbling after the Fed announced a well-telegraphed shift to average inflation targeting , then surging with Treasury yields when political talks raised hopes for reinstatement of pandemic fiscal relief , since dimmed .

EUR/USD returned near flat after almost reaching last week’s low of 1.17545 on EBS when 10-year Treasury yields surged to two-month highs on disappointment with the lack of details about which new tools the Fed would employ to lift average inflation rates and employment.

Though revived fiscal relief hopes also underpinned Treasury yields and the dollar, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s comments triggered an afternoon pullback in U.S. stocks.

Weekly jobless claims highlighted the long road to restoring pre-pandemic labor market vitality, and perhaps even longer journey to attain loftier Fed employment goals after it acknowledged the flattened Phillips curve and broader dispersion of economic benefits from a tighter the job market.

After hitting a six-session high and four-session low, EUR/USD was little changed on the day and still consolidating its overbought and speculative-driven uptrend, holding above the pivotal 30-day moving average at 1.1756.

The Paris mask mandate highlighted expanding COVID-19 outbreaks in parts of the euro zone .

The haven yen was a stand-out loser , with USD/JPY rebounding to probe key 55-DMA resistance that has plagued bulls all month, as Treasury-JGB yield spreads surged. A close above that average, at 106.62, would open the way to retest August’s 107.05 high by the 100-week moving average .

Global risk gauge AUD/JPY broke out above its rising top after strong Chinese industrial profits, which bode well for Australian exports to China. Falling Australian COVID-19 cases and expectations the Fed will keep feeding the global asset inflation trend helped. The cross has major technical targets by 80 .

After reaching its Dec. 31 swing high at 1.3284 GBP/USD fell back to flat. Little notice seemed to be given to the dour CBI services employment data .

High-beta and emerging markets currencies put in diverse performances, while rising Treasury yields kept gold and silver under wraps.

WTI struggled after Hurricane Laura made landfall .

Friday brings U.S. personal income, consumption and the core PCE the Fed tracks for inflation, as well as Chicago PMI. Month-end flows, Fed fall-out and fiscal relief views could upstage those reports.

For more click on [FXBUZ] (Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.) ((Randolph.Donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.