BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD falls as strong US data heightens Fed-ECB contrast

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The dollar rebounded on Tuesday after strong economic reports bolstered confidence in the U.S. recovery , along with Fed rate-hike pricing and Treasury yields that support the U.S. currency.

The strong Philly Fed services , consumer confidence and new homes sales helped the dollar extend gains versus the yen and reverse early losses against the euro and pound.

The mostly second-tier data, including improved Richmond and Dallas Fed reports, reinforced the view that the economy can handle QE tapering after the Nov. 2-3 meeting and rate hikes next year. Markets have priced in reversing roughly 100bp of the 150bp of the Fed's 2020 rate cuts by end-2022.

U.S. new COVID cases are 40% of September's Delta-driven peak, with hospitalizations and deaths per infection -- largely among dwindling numbers of the unvaccinated -- far below last winter's surge.

As disruptions to major economies with high vaccination rates diminish, so too should bottlenecks and elevated inflation.

High energy prices may challenge recoveries over the winter, but more so in Europe and Japan than in the U.S., where supplies are cheaper.

The BOJ and ECB meet on Thursday, with neither expected to shift substantively away from pre and post-pandemic accommodation. The longer the ECB balks at tightening guidance, the more at risk the euro will be to rising euro inflation gauges.

EUR 5-year-5-year inflation swaps have soared to 2.08% from 1.89% on Oct. 19, while USD swaps only increased 8bp over that period, as the market started to doubt the ECB's inflation-fighting credibility versus the Fed's.

EUR/USD fell 0.1%, threatening to close back below the 10- and 21-day moving averages after three failed attempts in the past week to post a close above 30-DMA or trade above the 38.2% Fibo of the September-October slide .

USD/JPY was up 0.38% as the yen's safe-haven allure diminished amid broad risk acceptance, while the BOJ is seen remaining tenaciously accommodative at Thursday's meeting.

USD/JPY rebounded to 114.31 before a later pullback in Treasury yields and stocks trimmed gains. Prices found support this week at the uptrend line from the Sept. 22 Fed meeting low and could make a run for October's multi-year highs at 114.695 on EBS .

GBP/USD was little changed after yet another rally rejection by the 50% Fibo of the July-September slide at 1.3831 , while rapid pricing in of BOE rate hikes has retreated slightly and despite CBI data showing retail sales rebounding and supply shortages at record highs .

AUD/USD and USD/CAD shed early USD losses and are back near flat for the day.

Bitcoin and ether were modestly lower in consolidation of recent gains.

Focus turns to the BOJ and ECB on Thursday, along with German inflation and U.S. GDP and jobless claims. Friday brings euro zone GDP and inflation, then U.S. core PCE, income and spending, as well as Chicago PMI and Michigan sentiment.

