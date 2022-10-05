BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD falls as ISM beats, sterling retreats

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The dollar index gained one percent on Wednesday led by sterling's renewed slide linked largely to soaring gilt yields, while an unexpectedly strong ISM services PMI added further support to the U.S. currency.

The BoE's emergency gilt buying operations dried up, sending 30-year UK yields soaring 26bps intraday , hammering sterling, which only recovered to about a 1.4% loss as the tug-of-war between tightening monetary and loosening fiscal policies triggered dollar-supportive risk-off flows.

The ISM non-manufacturing report featured a rebound in the employment index , which helped to further support Treasury yields after Monday's disappointing ISM manufacturing and Tuesday's U.S. August job openings data showing a 10% fall .

The softer data before Wednesday coupled with the RBA's timid 25bp RBA hike bolstered talk that the Fed and other major central banks might be getting closer to pivoting away from rate rises due to rising global recession risk, though that sentiment appears to be fading.

Along with fresh safe-haven flows, EUR/USD's failure to clear parity and sterling's inability to surpass key resistance by 1.1500 also helped the dollar.

A 50bp RBNZ rate hike on Wednesday and a steady stream of Fed speakers repeating the need to keep raising rates until inflation is clearly headed back toward target kept market focus on Friday's payrolls report.

Without at least an uptrend in layoffs and unemployment, the Fed will probably achieve the roughly 4.5% peak priced in for rate hikes by March.

Adding to the potential risk-off and dollar strengthening scenario is energy insecurity, potentially exacerbated by OPEC+'s decision Wednesday to cut output by 2mln bpd, though the actual output cut is seen much less because the cartel was already missing its preceding output target by 3.58mln bpd .

Thursday brings U.S. weekly jobless claims, now in greater focus, and the ECB policy meeting accounts.

