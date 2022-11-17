BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD falls as Fed pushes back against pivot plays

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose 0.5% on Thursday on rapidly rebounding Treasury yields after Fed officials pushed back against the dovish market reactions to below-forecast U.S. CPI and PPI regardless of a still tight labor market and robust retail sales .

Dollar gains and the rebound in Fed rate hike expectations were tempered somewhat by weak housing starts and permits and further weakening in the Philly Fed's November manufacturing data .

The dollar rose more forcefully against high beta currencies, particularly those linked to tumbling commodities and a slowing Chinese economy that continues to deal with major COVID constraints and a stumbling property market.

The implied fed funds terminal rates got just above 5% by mid-2023 after diving to roughly 4.8% in the initial dovish response to last Thursday's below-forecast CPI report. But the likelihood of a half-percent drop in rates by end-2023 persists.

In contrast, bund yields were flat and EUR/USD fell 0.4%. Its 1.0481 EBS recovery peak on Tuesday faltered after nearly retracing 50% of 2022's downtrend at 1.0505. Prices also have yet to close above the 200-day moving average, last at 1.0418.

Sterling fell 0.6% as 2-year gilts yields soared 17bp following Thursday's autumn statement on fiscal policy after yields had already tumbled back to where they were before the September mini-budget debacle in anticipation of the new government's plan.

The sharp rebound in yields also suggests that with UK inflation at a 41-year high of 11.1% , the BoE remains behind the inflation curve.

Sterling's recovery peak this week also peaked by the 50% Fibo of 2022's downtrend.

USD/JPY rose 0.45% on higher Treasury yields, but the pivotal 100-DMA it broke below last week for the first time since September 2021 is now resistance at 140.94.

Japan CPI is out Friday, but any potential BoJ adjustment away from ultra-easy policy is unlikely before April.

U.S. existing home sales are Friday's main release.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.